fbpx

Back
﻿

Indian billionaire fugitive who applied for S’pore PR status has application rejected

He has been on the run since he was first accused of being involved in India's biggest bank scam.

Matthias Ang | August 14, 2018 @ 04:11 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

The Singaporean Government has rejected the citizenship application of an Indian billionaire jeweller, on the grounds of fraud accusations made against him.

Nirav Modi (no relation to Narendra Modi, current Prime Minister of India), the founder of the Nirav Modi jewel chain and one of India’s richest men, is currently facing allegations of fraud over his involvement in India’s biggest bank scam.

Together with his uncle, Mehul Choksi, he has been accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) — India’s second-biggest state-owned lender — of more than US$2 billion (S$2.67 billion).

This was done by raising credit from overseas branches of other Indian banks using illegal guarantees issued by rogue PNB staff at a Mumbai branch over several years.

He has been on the run since January 2018, when the allegations were first made against him.

Applied to be a PR in January under Global Investor Programme

That same month, Modi submitted an application to the Singaporean authorities for Permanent Resident (PR) status.

According to the Times of India, Modi had applied under the Global Investor Programme (GIP) Category for PR status. 

As stated on Contact Singapore, the GIP accords Singapore PR status to investors with substantial business track record and successful entrepreneurial background who intend to drive their business and investment growth from Singapore.

The given factsheet states two options for would-be investors to gain PR status:

  • Option A: Invest at least S$2.5 million in a new business entity or in the expansion of an existing business operation.
  • Option B: Invest at least S$2.5 million in a GIP fund that invests in Singapore-based companies.

Given that there was already a Nirav Modi jewel store at Marina Bay Sands, it is likely that Modi was attempting to apply under Option A. The Times of India further claims that Modi mentioned in his application his profession as a businessman earning a net monthly salary of S$150,000.

Nirav Modi prior to its closure. Source: Pankaj Kasliwal Facebook.

As of March 2018, however, the Nirav Modi jewel store is closed. Its website also seems to be defunct.

Aim was to get a Singaporean passport

Supposedly, according to India Today, the ultimate aim of Modi’s application was to gain a Singaporean passport which would allow him to travel easily around the world, in order to make it harder for Indian authorities to extradite him.

However, only Singapore citizens may apply for a Singapore passport.

Japan beats S’pore to be No. 1 passport in the world. Because of Kosovo. [Updated]

Modi’s Indian passport was revoked in February 2018.

However, this did not stop him from first fleeing to Belgium, where he is suspected to hold Belgian citizenship as well, then eventually to the UK in June 2018, where he is attempting to claim political asylum.

Wanted by Interpol

As of July 2018, Interpol has issued a red notice request for Modi.

A red notice is a “request to locate and provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition”, according to the Interpol website.

However, its website also notes that “Interpol cannot compel any member country to arrest an individual who is the subject of a red notice. Each member country decides for itself what legal value to give a red notice within their borders.”

Top image from Nirav Modi Facebook.

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🌚
You don’t want to read this article about blackheads, but you do, don’t you?

🌾
Get yourself a healthy dose of local history in comic strip form here!

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

MOH: Around 7,700 S'poreans received wrong CHAS subsidies due to software error

No proactive action needed by affected people at this point.

February 16, 08:53 pm

How you can use miles to reach your next holiday at fraction of the price

Combining two very Singaporean wants: travel and deals.

February 16, 07:53 pm

S'pore wedding photography company loses photos of actual day celebration & videos from pre-wedding shoot

Toasted.

February 16, 07:01 pm

S'pore stock market is shrinking but here's why you shouldn't panic. Or should you?

The fundamentals of our economy are still strong.

February 16, 06:26 pm

Ex-Keppel Shipyard officer took S$740,000 in bribes to reveal lowest bids is how corruption happens in S'pore

His modus operandi lasted 14 years.

February 16, 06:11 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close