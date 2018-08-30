S’pore horror film clip shot at Commonwealth HDB corridor will give you the creeps this 7th month

If you live in an HDB estate, you’d know how scary it can sometimes be to walk alone along an empty, long corridor in the middle of the night.

Especially now since it is, you know, the Hungry Ghosts Festival.

And a short horror film by freelance photojournalist and videographer Nicky Loh shows some of the eerie things that could happen in such a hair-raising yet relatable experience.

The three-minute clip centres on Loh’s wife Vivi Yeh, a former Taiwan-based actress, who is making her way home to an HDB flat in Commonwealth, and without giving too much away, she finds herself being watched.

Worked on film with his then-pregnant wife

Being horror junkies, Loh and his wife Vivi Yeh were watching “Annabelle: Creation”, a horror movie by Swedish filmmaker David Sandberg.

That was when he did his research and found out that Sandberg got his big break from a simple short film called “Lights Out”.

Coincidentally, he said his wife missed acting, so she immediately agreed when Loh asked her if she wanted to be part of his own horror short film.

Shot in Commonwealth neighbourhood

The short film cost him almost nothing, thanks to his makeup artist friend who helped with ghost makeup, and another photographer friend who helped him with filming.

It also helps that he shot the video right outside his old house in Commonwealth.

The convenience of it all also meant that he could always reshoot the scene anytime he wants to.

The clip was released almost a year later, on Aug. 28, just in time for the Hungry Ghost Festival.

Speaking to Mothership, Loh shared that he didn’t expect people to find it “really, really scary”.

“I have to thank my wife for her awesome believable performance and the others on Facebook for continually sharing this.”

You can watch the film here:

