S’porean chef sells homemade biryani via his black metal aesthetics Instagram account

Black Metal Biryani Ov Doom, anyone?

Tanya Ong | August 23, 2018 @ 06:40 pm

Ahmad Zahid is a 40-year-old chef at Coriander Leaf, an Asian cuisine restaurant located at Chijmes.

But when he’s not working at his day job, he operates a side business out of his home kitchen making some soul-stirring nasi biryani.

Global Mat Soul Kitchen

About once a week, Zahid announces information on his biryani via his Instagram account, Global Mat Soul Kitchen.

The post will describe details on the special flavour of the week and its price, as well as collection details from below his flat at Aljunied Crescent.

Customers who wish to order will have to message Zahid through WhatsApp, and once he reaches about 40 to 50 requests, he will close off the orders.

Price range

The price of each packet of biryani ranges between S$8 for a chicken biryani to S$13 for a stingray biryani.

Though not exactly cheap but still affordable, Zahid has already built a solid reputation around his food, and finds himself quickly flooded with requests the moment his Instagram post goes up.

Sometimes, he sells out within two minutes.

Here are some Instagram posts by happy customers:

I've heard so much about the legendary #GlobalMatSoulKitchen Briyani, so when the opportunity arose to put my order in on Friday night, I didn't hesitate. And I'm really glad I didn't miss out! The basmati rice was fluffy and flavourful, the chicken was deliciously tender, the blend of spices was damn shiok and hit just the right spot, and that pineapple achar was a surprise bonus to top it all off! A hearty messy meal that was gloriously satisfying. SHIOK. Zahid, I don't know who you stole this "Stolen Recipe Chicken Briyani" from, hahaha, but thanks for stealing it… I didn't even have to manage my expectations for it to impress – you're too modest! Looking forward to trying the stingray & mutton versions next time! 🙂 #charmfeeds

A post shared by Charmaine Phua (@charmainephua) on

Briyani brings people together? Definitely! Briyani brought me to (back) the man himself, Chef Ahmad Zahid aka @globalmatsoulkitchen and his famous "stolen recipe" Briyani. This fateful encounter all started with his IG post at 0210hr earlier today & my curiosity that eventually lead me to a unique cullinary experience… and an acquaintance that I have not met in years. Surprisingly, Chef Zahid's impeccable memory recognises me and remembers how we came to know each other 18 years ago! There is no doubt that apart from the delicious Briyani it is his mysterious yet warm personality that draws his faithful customers from all parts of Singapore. Each humbly packed container is a rich serving of warm #chickenbriyani cooked with fragrant basmati rice in a unique blend of spices, served along side #pajerinenas ; truly comforting. ❤ For those who are interested to experience this adventure, keep a look out for his posts announcing the sale of either chicken, mutton and stingray briyani at the most unexpected hours. Zahid, may you continue to discover, explore, experiment and amaze us with your passion for food. Cheers! Till we meet again! #fortheloveofbriyani #foodblog #instafood #globalmatsoulkitchen #sgfood #singaporefavourites

A post shared by Farah Idaman Asmat (@farahidaman) on

No ordinary biryani

All of Zahid’s Instagram followers would know that his account is no run-of-the-mill #foodporn account.

His Instagram posts take on a distinctly metalhead aesthetic. In fact, many of his posts look like they could be the album art of a heavy metal band.

As this Instagram account is private, we have censored the images. You can request to follow him if you want to see the posts:

Screengrab from Instagram account @globalmatsoulkitchen.
Screengrab from Instagram account @globalmatsoulkitchen.

Most impressively, his carefully-crafted captions also feature descriptions reminiscent of heavy metal lyrics.

For instance, to announce pick-up details, he wrote:

“A 3pm pickup at Aljunied Crescent ‘Alpha Omega Gloria Perpetua’ where the Void Deck Of Interminable Voidness awaits your arrival.”

To describe his chicken biryani (“Black Metal Biryani Ov Doom”), he wrote:

“Salutations on the full moon that shineth forth its glow on us all tonight – a most perfect setting to announce the impending appearance of a ghost in broad daylight! The extremely hard to come by GlobalMat Soul Kitchen KVLT Black Metal Biryani Ov Doom will be available this Saturday 30th June for a pickup at a time when the birds prepare to fly home to roost & the nocturnal ones stir from their slumber to rightfully rule!”

Connection between heavy metal and food

This Instagram account all makes sense when we find out that Zahid, apart from being a lover of heavy metal music, also happens to be the lead guitarist in a local heavy metal band called Tantra.

In 2016, they released a full-length album called Death Trance Ritual.

With Global Mat Soul Kitchen, Zahid explains that he is able to marry his love for both food and heavy metal:

“If there’s one thing that could match the magic of good food, I would say it’s fantastic music. So I combined both these aspects and what you have is blackmetal-inspired brown boy soul food. Win!”

His customers include some local personalities.

Top photo composite image from Instagram user @charmainephua & @Globalmatsoulkitchen (censored)

 

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

