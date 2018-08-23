S’porean chef sells homemade biryani via his black metal aesthetics Instagram account

Ahmad Zahid is a 40-year-old chef at Coriander Leaf, an Asian cuisine restaurant located at Chijmes.

Advertisement

But when he’s not working at his day job, he operates a side business out of his home kitchen making some soul-stirring nasi biryani.

Global Mat Soul Kitchen

About once a week, Zahid announces information on his biryani via his Instagram account, Global Mat Soul Kitchen.

The post will describe details on the special flavour of the week and its price, as well as collection details from below his flat at Aljunied Crescent.

Customers who wish to order will have to message Zahid through WhatsApp, and once he reaches about 40 to 50 requests, he will close off the orders.

Price range

The price of each packet of biryani ranges between S$8 for a chicken biryani to S$13 for a stingray biryani.

Though not exactly cheap but still affordable, Zahid has already built a solid reputation around his food, and finds himself quickly flooded with requests the moment his Instagram post goes up.

Sometimes, he sells out within two minutes.

Here are some Instagram posts by happy customers:

Advertisement

No ordinary biryani

All of Zahid’s Instagram followers would know that his account is no run-of-the-mill #foodporn account.

His Instagram posts take on a distinctly metalhead aesthetic. In fact, many of his posts look like they could be the album art of a heavy metal band.

As this Instagram account is private, we have censored the images. You can request to follow him if you want to see the posts:

Most impressively, his carefully-crafted captions also feature descriptions reminiscent of heavy metal lyrics.

For instance, to announce pick-up details, he wrote:

“A 3pm pickup at Aljunied Crescent ‘Alpha Omega Gloria Perpetua’ where the Void Deck Of Interminable Voidness awaits your arrival.”

To describe his chicken biryani (“Black Metal Biryani Ov Doom”), he wrote:

“Salutations on the full moon that shineth forth its glow on us all tonight – a most perfect setting to announce the impending appearance of a ghost in broad daylight! The extremely hard to come by GlobalMat Soul Kitchen KVLT Black Metal Biryani Ov Doom will be available this Saturday 30th June for a pickup at a time when the birds prepare to fly home to roost & the nocturnal ones stir from their slumber to rightfully rule!”

Advertisement

Connection between heavy metal and food

This Instagram account all makes sense when we find out that Zahid, apart from being a lover of heavy metal music, also happens to be the lead guitarist in a local heavy metal band called Tantra.

In 2016, they released a full-length album called Death Trance Ritual.

With Global Mat Soul Kitchen, Zahid explains that he is able to marry his love for both food and heavy metal:

“If there’s one thing that could match the magic of good food, I would say it’s fantastic music. So I combined both these aspects and what you have is blackmetal-inspired brown boy soul food. Win!”

His customers include some local personalities.

Top photo composite image from Instagram user @charmainephua & @Globalmatsoulkitchen (censored)

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🤔💆

What to do for weekend ah? Here are some nice places to chill this week.

🍪🍕🍓

We can’t guarantee that you’ll see chocolate chip cookies, peperoni pizza, or strawberries quite the same way ever again…

💺

Travel Malaysia like a boss with these tips.

😳😛

Our writer “went from apprehensive to really enjoying it”: find out what “it” is.