S’pore woman alleges Geylang Hokkien mee stall labelled her order as “Female/Black”

The stall needs a better system for identifying customers, she said.

Tanya Ong | August 28, 2018 @ 01:56 pm

One woman took to Facebook to share her alleged encounter with a Hokkien mee stall, Geylang Lorong 29 Fried Charcoal Mee, on August 27.

The post was initially public, but has since been removed/has had its privacy settings changed.

Order labelled as “F/Black”

According to her post, she ordered Hokkien mee for dinner and claims that the person at the stall labelled her plastic bag as “Female/Black.”

When asked about the order, he allegedly replied: “Female black. Na.. This one yours.”

Photo via Facebook post.

In her post, she said that she thought she had heard him wrongly, and had expected to find black carrot cake inside the packet instead of her Hokkien mee (since the stall also sells carrot cake).

But her order was right:

Photo via Facebook post.

And no, she wasn’t wearing black clothes that day:

She took this to mean that the stall was “[labelling] her by colour,” and felt that the stall could have had a better identifying system.

Nowhere in her post, however, did she accuse the stall holders of being racist.

And despite this experience that “made [her] uncomfortable,” she looks to have dealt with the situation remarkably well.

Netizens respond

Many responded to the post with anger:

Some pointed out that the person at the stall may not be “as educated as we are” and we should be more forgiving if there were no ill-intentions:

However, some felt what he did was rude and we should not be giving “excuses for racist behaviour”:

She responded, pointed out that even “honest mistakes should be rectified:”

