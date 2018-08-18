fbpx

Back
﻿

Grab driver in S’pore hits on passenger via WhatsApp after ride, pick-up line fails

Picked up the passenger literally and figuratively

Mandy How | August 18, 2018 @ 03:05 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Striking up a conversation on WhatsApp is a great way to get to know someone.

It’s also a great way to reject people, because you don’t have to do it to their faces:

We try to analyse a conversation between a S’pore girl & her unsolicited suitor

This low-risk method might be one of the reasons why people continue to use the platform to suss out potential mates.

Grab driver in Singapore trying his luck

Like this Grab driver in Singapore recently, who decided to drop his passenger a line after the ride.

Unfortunately for him, the passenger shared a screenshot of the one-sided conversation on Instagram Stories, as she disapproved of the after-ride interaction:

The pick-up line is lacklustre and presumptuous, to be honest.

After-ride interactions

Another point that this incident bought up is the ethics that drivers ought to adhere to post-ride.

While GrabHitch drivers get in touch with riders via their mobile phone numbers directly, full-time Grab drivers communicate with passengers via the app:

This means that passengers will not have to reveal any personal contact information to the drivers, and perhaps, as a firewall to protect both parties from unnecessary interactions.

How did the driver get her number?

In this case, the Grab driver tossed his the pick-up line at the passenger via WhatsApp, and the encryption notice suggests this is the first instance of communication between the two parties on the chat platform.

This indicates there were no previous messages coordinating the ride, as hitch drivers and riders are wont to do.

Of course, there is a possibility that they might have previously communicated through phone calls.

However, it is not known if the passenger might have given her number to the Grab driver previously, or if the Grab driver is a full-time driver who had somehow gotten hold of his passenger’s number through other means.

Top image from passenger’s Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Coke releases Orange Vanilla flavour in US on Feb. 25, 2019, first new flavour in 10 years

It's supposed to remind you of summertime.

February 20, 02:34 pm

Razer confirms employee lay-offs, but will continue to invest in mobile gaming space

Will there be a Razer Phone 3?

February 20, 02:27 pm

Kok Kee Wanton Mee previously in Jalan Besar re-opening in March 2019 in Jalan Besar

Super noms.

February 20, 01:59 pm

Pastel-coloured unicorn Samsung phones only available exclusively in China for S$563

Aesthetic.

February 20, 01:14 pm

Loyang Tua Pek Kong Temple devotees strike 4D after lion dance troupe gives out winning number

Windfall.

February 20, 01:01 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close