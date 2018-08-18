Grab driver in S’pore hits on passenger via WhatsApp after ride, pick-up line fails

Striking up a conversation on WhatsApp is a great way to get to know someone.

It’s also a great way to reject people, because you don’t have to do it to their faces:

This low-risk method might be one of the reasons why people continue to use the platform to suss out potential mates.

Grab driver in Singapore trying his luck

Like this Grab driver in Singapore recently, who decided to drop his passenger a line after the ride.

Unfortunately for him, the passenger shared a screenshot of the one-sided conversation on Instagram Stories, as she disapproved of the after-ride interaction:

The pick-up line is lacklustre and presumptuous, to be honest.

After-ride interactions

Another point that this incident bought up is the ethics that drivers ought to adhere to post-ride.

While GrabHitch drivers get in touch with riders via their mobile phone numbers directly, full-time Grab drivers communicate with passengers via the app:

This means that passengers will not have to reveal any personal contact information to the drivers, and perhaps, as a firewall to protect both parties from unnecessary interactions.

How did the driver get her number?

In this case, the Grab driver tossed his the pick-up line at the passenger via WhatsApp, and the encryption notice suggests this is the first instance of communication between the two parties on the chat platform.

This indicates there were no previous messages coordinating the ride, as hitch drivers and riders are wont to do.

Of course, there is a possibility that they might have previously communicated through phone calls.

However, it is not known if the passenger might have given her number to the Grab driver previously, or if the Grab driver is a full-time driver who had somehow gotten hold of his passenger’s number through other means.

Top image from passenger’s Instagram