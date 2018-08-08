Back
3 babies delivered in GrabCars in past year, parents received S$24,000 in Grab vouchers in total

That's a lottttt of free Grab rides.

Joshua Lee | August 8, 2018 @ 12:45 pm

Here’s an incentive to give birth in a GrabCar — S$8,000. In Grab vouchers.

According to the ride-hailing giant, a total of three women gave birth in GrabCar rides in Singapore in the past year alone. Each of them received S$8,000 in Grab vouchers, making it a total of S$24,000 dispensed by Grab.

The first baby was born on August 12, 2017, the second on November 21, 2017, and the third, most recently, on July 7, 2018. 

Grab made this announcement after the third baby, Isaiah Yeo, was delivered in July.

L to R – Grab driver Mr Yeong; Andrew Chan, Head of Transport, Grab Singapore; Ida Nee with baby Isaiah; Shawn Yeo. This was taken at a reunion organised by Grab. Courtesy of Grab Singapore.

Isaiah’s father, Shawn Yeo, made a JustGrab booking to Gleneagles Hospital on July 7 at 11am when his wife, Ida Nee, started experiencing contractions.

Both thought that they had some time before the baby was born, according to Yeo:

“Ida experienced contractions at around 9:30am, and since our first baby’s labour process took almost four hours, we thought we had some time to head to the hospital. We even wanted to wait for my father-in-law to come home so that he could take us to the hospital. However, Ida’s contractions intensified and we knew we had to go to the hospital as soon as possible.”

Unfortunately (or fortunately), they were wrong. Nee’s water broke “barely minutes” into the car ride and Yeo had to make do with just one towel. By the time the car reached Gleneagles, baby Isaiah had arrived.

According to the driver, surnamed Yeong, Nee was screaming throughout the journey to the hospital:

“I was definitely nervous when I noticed that Mdm Nee was in labour, but there was no way I could turn them down when I knew that they had to be in the hospital immediately. Mdm Nee was screaming throughout the entire journey but I did my best to stay calm.”

Of course, Yeong notes, it isn’t every day that a driver has to help deliver a baby, and without a doubt, it was a ride he will “never forget”.

When the car arrived at Gleneagles, a team of hospital staff came out to assist Nee and took over the situation. Both Nee and Yeo were “very grateful” to Yeong for his support.

“We compensated him for the cleaning fees incurred and of course, gave him a 5-star rating as well!”

When Isaiah turned one month old on August 7, Grab reunited the Yeo family and Mr Yeong at the Grab office and presented the Yeos with an S$8,000 Grab voucher and a Grab onesie for baby Isaiah.

Grab also gave Yeong S$800 worth of fuel vouchers.

Nice.

Top image courtesy of Grab.

