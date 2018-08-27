Global Halal Hub in Chai Chee closes down after 2 years of operation

After more than two years, MyOutlets Global Halal Hub has ceased operations in Viva Business Park in Chai Chee.

The 10,000 square foot outlet prides itself as the only halal wholesaler in Singapore.

The supermarket, which has been closed since Aug. 14, released a Facebook statement on Aug. 17:

Rising rental costs, declining foot traffic

In a report by Berita Harian, the outlet was evicted by the management of Viva Business Park because they have not been receiving rent for the past two months.

However, Ronnie Faizal Tan, co-founder of Global Halal Hub, shared that they couldn’t afford to pay the rent due to rising rental rates and business costs, as well as declining foot traffic.

Foot traffic at Viva Business Park, according to Tan, has dropped up to 50 per cent as compared to the previous year.

9 full-time staff affected

According to Tan, the management has advised their full-time staff to look for work elsewhere for the time being so they won’t have to face a loss of income.

Berita Harian also reports that nine full-time staff have been affected by Global Halal Hub’s closure so far.

Tan also stressed that the management is discussing the future of their full-time staff.

Looking for alternative locations

But it seems like this isn’t the end for Global Halal Hub.

In an interview with Berita Harian, Tan mentioned that they are currently considering suitable locations in Singapore, in areas as Woodlands, Punggol Bukit Batok, or even venture overseas with their partners in Malaysia, China and Japan.

MyOutlets which also owns halal e-commerce Halaldeen, was previously based in Primz Bizhub in Woodlands before they moved to Chai Chee.

