S’pore fish farm offers release of live restaurant fish to sea as a service, draws flak from Facebook users

A Facebook page named Deep Sea Fish Liberation Singapore recently popped up on August 24, allowing customers an avenue to buy live restaurant fish at a wholesale price to release to the sea for various purposes, such as Vesak Day or gathering good blessings/karma for an important event.

The number listed in the Facebook posts by this page corresponds to that listed on the website of Ah Hua’s Kelong’s, a fish farm that operates in Changi and Sembawang, along with a retail store and eatery at Jalan Riang and Haji Lane.

Criticism

This, of course, drew flak from Facebook users:

The farm has since responded to the comments criticising the venture, justifying that the fish bought for release are native to the sea.

They have also claimed that the farm has done this for many years, they had not seen the aforementioned problems that were brought up.

In fact, they stated that their biggest problem was in fact, the internet.

Native, but not wild?

Releasing animals can be considered an offence under the Parks and Trees Act, but there seemingly are limitations to this law.

This is because this law governs water bodies within protected nature parks and areas, but not so much that of seas, where these fish are being released at.

Chan Chow Wah, a fellow of the Royal Anthropological Institute in Britain, pointed out in a Straits Times article that while it’s not an issue if it’s done for the right reasons (like releasing a captured wild animal) in Singapore, a lot of animals for sale are not ready for the wild, as they are grown and bred in captive conditions which are much more controlled.

Thus, when they are released in the wild, even if it’s where their species originate, they don’t survive.

It’s a whole different ballpark.

Would have been affected already

Regardless, the farm has even come up with a statement regarding the comments on this issue, commenting that the act of releasing fish into the sea had been done many times, and “if the ecosystem is affected, it will be affected already.”

The statement also revealed that fish release is one of their income streams, which sustains their farm.

