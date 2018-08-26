fbpx

Back
S’pore fish farm offers release of live restaurant fish to sea as a service, draws flak from Facebook users

The farm suggests that the fish released are non-invasive and native, and they have done this for many years.

Guan Zhen Tan | August 26, 2018 @ 02:25 pm

A Facebook page named Deep Sea Fish Liberation Singapore recently popped up on August 24, allowing customers an avenue to buy live restaurant fish at a wholesale price to release to the sea for various purposes, such as Vesak Day or gathering good blessings/karma for an important event.

The number listed in the Facebook posts by this page corresponds to that listed on the website of Ah Hua’s Kelong’s, a fish farm that operates in Changi and Sembawang, along with a retail store and eatery at Jalan Riang and Haji Lane.

Criticism

This, of course, drew flak from Facebook users:

The farm has since responded to the comments criticising the venture, justifying that the fish bought for release are native to the sea.

They have also claimed that the farm has done this for many years, they had not seen the aforementioned problems that were brought up.

 

Screenshot via Deep Sea Fish Liberation Singapore’s Facebook post
Screenshot via Deep Sea Fish Liberation Singapore’s Facebook post

Screenshot via Deep Sea Fish Liberation Singapore’s Facebook post
Screenshot via Deep Sea Fish Liberation Singapore’s Facebook post

 

 

Screenshot via Deep Sea Fish Liberation Singapore’s Facebook post

 

In fact, they stated that their biggest problem was in fact, the internet.

Screenshot via Deep Sea Fish Liberation Singapore’s Facebook post

Native, but not wild?

Releasing animals can be considered an offence under the Parks and Trees Act, but there seemingly are limitations to this law.

This is because this law governs water bodies within protected nature parks and areas, but not so much that of seas, where these fish are being released at.

Screenshot from nparks.gov.sg

Chan Chow Wah, a fellow of the Royal Anthropological Institute in Britain, pointed out in a Straits Times article that while it’s not an issue if it’s done for the right reasons (like releasing a captured wild animal) in Singapore, a lot of animals for sale are not ready for the wild, as they are grown and bred in captive conditions which are much more controlled.

Thus, when they are released in the wild, even if it’s where their species originate, they don’t survive.

It’s a whole different ballpark.

Would have been affected already

Regardless, the farm has even come up with a statement regarding the comments on this issue, commenting that the act of releasing fish into the sea had been done many times, and “if the ecosystem is affected, it will be affected already.”

The statement also revealed that fish release is one of their income streams, which sustains their farm.

Top image via Deep Sea Fish Liberation Singapore’s Facebook page

