Facebook video of someone bidding S$555,000 at Hungry Ghost Festival auction in S’pore goes viral

A Facebook video showing what appears to be an auction held during the Hungry Ghost Festival has gone viral.

Getting more than 3,000 shares since being uploaded on Thursday, August 16.

Advertisement

Here is the video.

The accompanying caption roughly translates to:

“The highest price in Singapore. The standard value of the bidders are S$10 million”

And that might not be hyperbole at all.

Advertisement

What’s going on?

For our readers who might not be fluent in Hokkien, this is what was going on.

The video starts with the auction already at a shocking S$444,000.

The man repeats the money currently being offered.

Midway through the video, there is another bid, raising the price from S$440,000 to a mind-boggling S$550,000

The auctioneer once again repeats the number, this time employing the age-old auctioneer method of “Going once, twice, three times”.

The video cuts off as the man is confirming the sale.

But chances are, it probably ended on S$555,000.

Advertisement

What is it?

Which prompted one question.

So what is it?

Hard to tell actually.

It appears to be a painting of some kind, but you can’t really tell from this distance.

And it turns out, the object’s empirical value has very little to do with the sky-high prices they command.

According to an article on AsiaOne, from 2013, a business man had bid, and gotten, an auspicious urn for S$488,888.

And the items up for auctions do not include just urns, or amulets, they can cover pretty much any item you can think of.

In fact, here is a glimpse of some of the items up for auction during a Hungry Ghost Festival event in 1980.

The eclectic collection featured everything from toys to more tradition sculptures of deities.

The auction is more seen as a charity event of sorts for the temples organising it.

But still, S$555,000.

Sweet.

Advertisement

Image and screenshot from video