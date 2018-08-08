Everything you need to know about PM Lee’s 2018 National Day Message in 60 seconds

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered his 2018 National Day Message from Kampung Admiralty on Wednesday, Aug. 8, the eve of National Day.

Kampung Admiralty, he takes some time to explain at length, is an elder-friendly neighbourhood with a host of features and facilities that help senior citizens live comfortably and safely, and also give them opportunities to spend time with their grandchildren and families.

You can see some pictures of it here:

PM Lee used its various facets to explain how the government is working to improve life, as well as to address key priorities of our nation, like:

its childcare centre, to touch on the expansion of childcare facilities and preschool places

its medical centre, to elaborate on the increase in community healthcare facilities

its senior-friendly flat design, to talk about how the Housing and Development Board is working on housing models that will bring multiple generations of families together

Overview of economy, international & regional developments

PM Lee also gave his annual overview of our economy, as well as a run-down of what’s been happening abroad — because as price takers, we have to keep our eyes turned outward at all times:

Economic growth: 3 – 3.5 per cent, productivity improving, incomes rising

He shared the above information, but warned of uncertainties that will inevitably accompany worsening trade tensions between major economies like the U.S. and China.

Ever the economics teacher, PM Lee said these conflicts impacts the level of trust between the world’s major powers, hindering their cooperation on important issues involving regional and international security — so all these are issues to bear in mind.

He mentions the denuclearisation of North Korea, and our June 12 summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea Chairman Kim Jong-un, noting that while it has helped to ease tensions between the North and South, there are still many challenges before we can see peace between both countries.

ASEAN “a life raft” — but we’re watching changes in Malaysia & Indonesia

PM Lee says Singapore is looking to enhance cooperation and our friendship with Malaysia and Indonesia, our two closest neighbours.

As you might know, we’re the Chair of ASEAN this year (it rotates between countries each year) and are keeping a close eye on developments in these two countries — in particular building good relations with Malaysia’s new government and watching Indonesia’s presidential election that is happening next year.

Social cohesion, political stability, good government important for S’pore of next 50 years

In closing, PM Lee said “we are not done building Singapore yet”.

Describing the effort of building Singapore for the next half-century as a “massive, long-term undertaking” lasting more than a generation, Lee says we will need a strong economy, sound government finances, as well as social cohesion, political stability and good government.

“Singapore today is a nation of opportunities because each generation has built a better home on the foundations laid by those who came before them. And this is why today every one of us can pursue our passions, excel in different fields of endeavour, and strive to create a better tomorrow. Now, it’s our generation’s turn to build on what we have inherited, and make our own contribution to the nation.”

You can read PM Lee’s National Day Message in full here. Or watch it here:

