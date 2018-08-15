NAFA students film touching documentary on less well-off elderly in Marsiling

Some time ago, a group of final-year students from NAFA (Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts) approached Bike-Aid Singapore, a non-profit organisation that focuses on cycling for charity.

The students wanted to film the elderly residents in Marsiling who receive rations through the organisation’s “Ride for Rations” initiative.

This is the result of their collaboration, uploaded to the Bike-Aid Facebook page on August 14:

Willingly give what they have

Titled “As Simple As That — The voice of Marsiling,” the 10-minute video documents the heartwarming stories of the residents and volunteers of Marsiling.

Many of these residents live in one-room flats and are not well-off.

And yet, the video shows that many of them willingly give what they have to help others.

Here are two of the personalities in the video.

1. 79-year-old Huang Liang Rui who lives alone

Huang has a daily routine: Every morning, he wakes up, reads, does some light exercises, and at 5am, he takes his trolley to the neighbourhood bakery to collect bread.

This bread, however, is not all for himself. He distributes them to the other elderly residents:

Speaking to the filmmakers, he explains that many of the elderly residents have trouble walking, or find it too inconvenient to walk to the bakery.

And so, he has taken on the task of collecting the bread for everyone.

Tearing up, he says that he does not feel like it is an “obligation,” but rather, something that he “should” do:

2. Elderly woman who shares food with garbage collector

In the video, an elderly woman is seen offering some bread to a foreign worker.

She tells someone off-screen that she even gives him soft drinks sometimes, and that she does this “occasionally.”

“I will give him if I have extra,” she says, as garbage collectors “don’t earn much by clearing trash.”

“They have it tough,” she adds.

More money does not equate to happiness

Some of these residents tell the filmmakers that they are happy even though they aren’t wealthy.

“I am happy! If I am not happy would I still be around?”

“Do you think your life would be better if you have more money?”

“Not really, I think just average is enough.”

Another elderly woman also points out that there are other things more important than money.

Heart, for instance, is one of them.

“Money you can just spend, and when you have no money, you’ll always think of money. Heart is very important.”

Volunteers distributing rations

For Bernard Tan and Rachel Wee, the Bike-Aid volunteers featured in the documentary, they emphasise the importance of giving back to the community.

Tan mentions that everyone can give back in their own way, even if they don’t have much to give:

“Even when you’re considered not so fortunate, you’ll still be able to help the not so so fortunate [sic]. And then it goes all the way down. So I think it’s basically how much you can spare and how much you can help.”

And as someone who has been volunteering since secondary school, Wee shares that her “biggest takeaway” from volunteering is to be “contented with what [she has].”

Our summary doesn’t do it justice, for sure. You can watch the full video here:

And this is the video caption:

