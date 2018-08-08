Genting restaurant Eighteen’s chef looks a lot like S’pore restaurant Eighteen Chefs’ chef

Eighteen chefs is a restaurant chain and franchise company known for helping ex-offenders and youths-at-risk, and for serving good food at affordable prices.

Here is their logo.

E18hteen is according to their site, “a one-of-a-kind restaurant and bar concept designed to engage people of all ages with the quality, cuisine of Cantonese, Japanese, and Western favourites”.

It is located in Resorts World Genting.

Here is their logo. With an influencer in front.

Cool, although it has to be noted that F&B places seem to have a certain obsession with using eighteen in their names.

Like this nail salon in India, Mumbai.

Or this other restaurant, also named E18hteen, from America, Ottowa.

However the Genting E18hteen, this is such a confusing article, also happened to hire Chef Umeda.

Who’s Chef Umeda?

Chef Ikuo Umeda is a Japanese chef currently working at E18hteen, which is all well and fine, except for the fact that he looks like this.

Which would also be fine, if not for the added fact that the owner of Eighteen Chefs, Benny Se Teo, looks like this.

Uncanny.

Benny responds

And that reference wasn’t lost on Chef Benny either as he made a hilarious Facebook post detailing the likeness.

Here are a few more pictures, so you guys can play, Benny or Umeda.

However, Benny had a word of advice for his doppelgänger from across the causeway.

Fierce.

Image adapted from Benny Se Teo’s Facebook and Resort’s World Genting’s YouTube