Muslim-owned eatery Egg Stop offers trendy Korean-style toast sandwiches

Something like Isaac Toast.

Fasiha Nazren | August 8, 2018 @ 03:41 pm

Singaporeans have caught on the Korean toast sandwich fad, especially after popular Korean sandwich chain Isaac Toast just opened its first store in Singapore in July this year.

Also riding on the popular wave of Korean food is Singapore-based sandwich shack, Egg Stop.

Here’s a sneak peek at Korean toast sandwich chain Isaac Toast’s menu

Six toasts to offer

Egg Stop currently has only six buttered brioche toast offerings, including the following:

Beef Teriyaki (S$7.40), a sandwich made with sliced teriyaki sauce-marinated beef, drizzled with mayonnaise and served with a raw egg yolk.

데리야끼 비프! ♥️ #EGGSTOPsg

A post shared by EGG STOP (@eggstopsg) on

Bacon and Cheese (S$5.50), which includes turkey bacon, slices of cheese and fluffy scrambled eggs.

베이컨 & 치즈! #EGGSTOPsg

A post shared by EGG STOP (@eggstopsg) on

For those who want something different, Egg Stop also offers the Avocado and Egg (S$7.90), which consists of mashed avocados and fluffy scrambled eggs.

아보카도 샌드위치! #EGGSTOPsg

A post shared by EGG STOP (@eggstopsg) on

And of course, there is the classic and most affordable Ham and Cheese (S$4.90), made from slices of chicken ham, fluffy scrambled eggs and some cheese slices.

햄 & 치즈! 🌝 #EGGSTOPsg

A post shared by EGG STOP (@eggstopsg) on

Muslim-owned sandwich shack

While Egg Stop is yet to be halal-certified, the all-day breakfast concept store is currently Muslim-owned.

As of now, Egg Stop only has one outlet in Paya Lebar Square.

But west siders rejoice: There will be two more outlets opening in September and November at Clementi and Jurong Point respectively.

Where to eat: Paya Lebar Square, 60 Paya Lebar Road #01-62 Singapore 409051

When to eat: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top image via Egg Stop’s Facebook page

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

