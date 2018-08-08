Muslim-owned eatery Egg Stop offers trendy Korean-style toast sandwiches

Singaporeans have caught on the Korean toast sandwich fad, especially after popular Korean sandwich chain Isaac Toast just opened its first store in Singapore in July this year.

Advertisement

Also riding on the popular wave of Korean food is Singapore-based sandwich shack, Egg Stop.

Six toasts to offer

Egg Stop currently has only six buttered brioche toast offerings, including the following:

Beef Teriyaki (S$7.40), a sandwich made with sliced teriyaki sauce-marinated beef, drizzled with mayonnaise and served with a raw egg yolk.

데리야끼 비프! ♥️ #EGGSTOPsg A post shared by EGG STOP (@eggstopsg) on Aug 6, 2018 at 8:24pm PDT

Bacon and Cheese (S$5.50), which includes turkey bacon, slices of cheese and fluffy scrambled eggs.

베이컨 & 치즈! #EGGSTOPsg A post shared by EGG STOP (@eggstopsg) on Aug 4, 2018 at 4:23am PDT

For those who want something different, Egg Stop also offers the Avocado and Egg (S$7.90), which consists of mashed avocados and fluffy scrambled eggs.

아보카도 샌드위치! #EGGSTOPsg A post shared by EGG STOP (@eggstopsg) on Jul 30, 2018 at 1:44am PDT

And of course, there is the classic and most affordable Ham and Cheese (S$4.90), made from slices of chicken ham, fluffy scrambled eggs and some cheese slices.

Advertisement

Muslim-owned sandwich shack

While Egg Stop is yet to be halal-certified, the all-day breakfast concept store is currently Muslim-owned.

As of now, Egg Stop only has one outlet in Paya Lebar Square.

But west siders rejoice: There will be two more outlets opening in September and November at Clementi and Jurong Point respectively.

Where to eat: Paya Lebar Square, 60 Paya Lebar Road #01-62 Singapore 409051

When to eat: 10am to 10pm, daily

Advertisement

Top image via Egg Stop’s Facebook page