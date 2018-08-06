Back
﻿

S’pore durian seller gives out 2,200kg of durians worth S$25,000 to celebrate wedding anniversary

Sharing the love.

Tanya Ong | August 6, 2018 @ 02:45 pm

Events

Wedding anniversaries are joyous occasions.

And so for one Singapore-based durian seller, Melvin Ha, this occasion, for him, was suitably celebrated by giving away a tonne of free durians (and also some mangosteens).

Yep, no purchases required.

Wedding anniversary

On Aug. 1, Ha put out a Facebook post announcing this promotion on his business’s page, called Melvin’s Durian,

Photo via Melvin’s Durian.

To celebrate the event, they decided “to set aside one ton worth of Wu Zhi (a type of durian) to give away” later in the afternoon that day.

Each person would be entitled to two pieces of Wu Zhi durians, Ha wrote.

Mangosteens were also given out.

According to The New Paper, Ha said:

“We came up with the idea because we wanted a way to offload the durians quickly so we could go have a nice anniversary dinner. This is also a way of thanking our loyal customers.”

This is his first Facebook post:

Day 1: 1,000kg of durians

On Aug. 1, the fruits were distributed from 5pm onwards at their shop location on 1 Upper Aljunied Lane.

The initial stock of durians (a cool 700kg) ran out within 90 minutes, so Ha brought in another 300kg for the evening crowd.

That, too, was quickly snapped up — I mean, free durians. Free. Durians.

Photo via Melvin’s Durian.
Photo via Melvin’s Durian Facebook page.

Second giveaway

Due to the strong turnout, they decided to do the same thing again the next day (Aug. 2) at the “same time, same place”.

They brought in another tonne of durians (1,000kg) to give away, and they were snapped up within the hour.

Photo via Melvin’s Durian.

Worth more than S$25,000

This giveaway event, naturally, drew Singaporeans from all over the island.

Some people who queued for the durians were reportedly old customers who travelled from as far away as Bukit Batok and Jurong East.

Typically, Ha’s store sells Wu Zhi durians for S$12/kg, and mangosteens for $2/kg.

And over the course of two days, a crazy 2,200kg of Wu Zhi durians and 700kg of mangosteens, collectively worth over S$25,000, were given out.

Still selling Wu Zhi at promotional prices, other types too

It looks like he’s still pushing Wu Zhi, though, in case you missed out on the epic giveaway and would still like to buy some to try:

Here’s another nice Singapore durian seller:

Durian seller in Aljunied gave away about 1,000 durians to the elderly for free

Top photo via Melvin’s Durian Facebook page

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

