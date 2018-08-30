fbpx

Dog left alone in stationary car with small opening in side window, S’poreans enraged

You wouldn't do this to humans.

Fasiha Nazren | August 30, 2018 @ 06:15 pm

Update, Aug. 31: A spokesperson from AVA has responded to Mothership’s queries:

AVA is investigating. Pets should not be left unattended in vehicles. Pet owners are reminded that it is their duty to ensure that their pets are not kept in confined spaces that may subject them to unnecessary pain and suffering.

For more information, pet owners may refer to the Code of Animal Welfare (for Pet Owners).

The weather these days is no joke with temperatures hitting up to 33 degrees Celsius earlier this week.

But as some people found out, this is nothing as compared to being stuck in a non-air-conditioned car.

Dog in stationary car

On Aug. 28, Facebook user Rosni Rahman shared pictures of a dog in a private hire car on community page Dog [email protected]

This happened on Aug. 24 at Toa Payoh North, when Rosni was on the way to work.

She told Mothership that she tried waiting for the car owner for about five minutes before she left, having to rush off to work.

via Rosni Rahman’s Facebook page
via Rosni Rahman’s Facebook page

Rosni suspect to be a regular occurrence as she observed that there was a mat laid out on the car’s dashboard.

Photo from Rosni Rahman’s Facebook post

In case you didn’t know, the temperature inside a car can reach higher than 60°C after just five minutes when the temperature outside is 32.2°C.

Angry Singaporeans

A number of people who saw the post commented on what they perceived to be the inhumanity of the dog owner’s actions:

Small window opening not enough

via Rosni Rahman’s Facebook page

Many also felt that the gap isn’t large enough for the comfort of the dog.

Allegedly reported to SPCA

According to a follow-up comment Rosni posted, she has reported the case to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and according to her, has forwarded the case to their Inspectorate team.

Mothership has reached out to SPCA and the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) to seek further information about this case.

Top image via Rosni Rahman’s Facebook page

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

