‘Crazy Rich Asians’ sequel ‘China Rich Girlfriend’ will be made into movie too

China market, here they come.

Kayla Wong | August 23, 2018 @ 03:16 pm

Upsurge

Crazy Rich Asians has dominated the box office since its opening.

In just five days, it earned US$35.3 million (S$48.4 million), making it the first romantic comedy to earn more than US$20 million (S$27.4 million) in its opening week since 2015’s Trainwreck.

Despite only costing US$30 million (S$41.1 million) to make, it is expected to rake in US$100 million (S$137 million) in the United States alone, The Muse reported.

China Rich Girlfriend movie

Following the film’s overwhelming success, a sequel based on Kevin Kwan’s second novel, China Rich Girlfriend, will also be made into a movie.

Just like how the success of the initial Crazy Rich Asians book led to a sequel, China Rich Girlfriend the movie is being green-lighted following its success.

The second book’s title refers to a line in the novel in which Nick Young’s mother Eleanor exclaimed:

“These people aren’t just everyday rich with a few hundred million.

They are China rich!”

Same creative team

According to Business Insider, Warner Bros., the studio which produced the film, plans to get the same creative team and director, Jon M. Chu, as well as screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim to work on it.

However, as Chu is now busy with a number of projects — a film adaptation of the musical In the Heights and a third Now You See Me film — it could take a while before production on China Rich Girlfriend starts.

