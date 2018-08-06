Paralysed Chinese woman bedridden more than 30 years defies odds to become artist

A 40-year-old woman in China has been confined to her bed for 32 years.

But she is now recognised for her art.

The woman, Zhang Junli, is from Shanxi province, China.

She has been bed-ridden due to an autoimmune disorder, but has never once felt sorry for herself.

Instead, she defied the odds to become a celebrated artist. Her oil paintings are widely sought after, and her story has inspired millions in China.

Lost 90 percent of body’s joint function at 8

Zhang first realised something was wrong when she was six years old. Her thumb and wrist would always swell up and hurt.

She was then diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis — an incurable long-term disorder in which the immune system causes the body to attack itself, resulting in stiff, swollen and painful joints.

By the time she turned eight, she had lost 90 percent of her body’s joint function.

She recounted how she was awoken one day due to piercing pain in all her joints.

She said during an interview in 2014:

“I found I could not move my body. The pain has accompanied me ever since. It even keeps me awake at night sometimes.”

Could not attend school

Her condition also kept her from going to school.

While she did try to attend primary school at first, she had to drop out six months later as she could not deal with the agonising physical pain while attending classes.

Refused to give up

But Zhang refused to give in to her condition.

When she was ten, neighbours visiting her often asked her mother: “What’s going to become of this child in the future?”

While her mother could only cry in response, Zhang thought to herself: “I might be sick and paralysed, but there should still be something out there for me to do.”

Painting calmed her heart

Fortunately for Zhang, she managed to find temporary refuge from her pain through painting — something she has been doing since a child — saying it made her “calm at heart” and even seemed to lessen her pain.

At age 17, she decided to make a living from her art after earning 600 RMB (S$120 today) from 20 pictures she drew for a science fiction story.

And just three years ago, she picked up oil painting after a pen pal encouraged her to do so.

She taught herself to paint with oils by watching online videos and copying the works of Western painters.

She has since created more than 300 paintings that range from pencil sketches to watercolour and oil paintings.

This has been accomplished despite being unable to move her wrist — she could only draw by making small movements with her right shoulder.

Nevertheless, she refused to give up, saying she just has to find her own unique way to continue drawing.

She now has an online shop — “Lily’s Easel” on WeChat — all 150 pieces of her artwork have since sold out on her online shop.

She told MailOnline:

“The world is too beautiful. Even if I am in poor health, I don’t want to give up the opportunity to live.”

You can watch her video interview here:

