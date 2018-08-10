Conflicting reports on whereabouts of 11-year old bride married to 41 year-old man

The actual whereabouts of 11-year old Masaryu Mat Rashid from Thailand, bride of 41-year old man, Che Abdul Karim Che Abdul Hamid from Kelantan, Malaysia, seem to be unclear.

On August 10, multiple conflicting reports of the girl’s whereabouts were reported in both Malaysian and Singaporean media.

Supposedly, she is now in one of the two following locations:

1. Returned to Thailand

According to The Straits Times and The Star, Masaryu was returned to Thailand by the Kelantan state government on August 8 where she is currently under the protection of the Thai Social Development and Human Security Ministry.

The source for both media outlets is a Thai social activist source who states said that she is now in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat.

The source adds that the ministry now has a responsibility for the girl’s rehabilitation and protection. There is also a need for a long-term plan as the girl’s family are impoverished Thai nationals.

However, there is a threat from religious bodies which might want Masaryu to remain with Che Abdul as, “Religious bodies in Thailand are influential and support child marriage,” according to the source.



Apparently, the order for the girl to be returned to Thailand was so sudden that she “did not even have time to pack as she had to leave immediately.”



2. Moved to a remote location in Gua Musang by her husband

This is the other account of Masaryu‘s whereabouts, according to TODAY, New Straits Times (NST) and Berita Harian.

Here, the source is an interview with Che Abdul himself by the NST in which he claimed that he moved his young wife to a remote estate in Gua Musang, together with her parents, in order to “avoid public scrutiny.” The estate is “hours away by car.”

Additionally, Che Abdul claims that villagers started hurling abuse at Masaryu and her parents, when news of their marriage spread, which included calling Masaryu names, and spreading taken photos of her via Whatsapp.

Che Abdul adds:

“This is a big test for both of us. (She) now lives far away, deep in the jungle and I have to drive hours to reach (her). (But) I’m still strong… My wife’s happiness and safety is my top priority right now. I am willing to travel (to the area) regularly to send food supplies and (pay for) daily expenses as long as she feels that someone loves her.”

Che Abdul notes that Masaryu and her parents were extremely disturbed by the actions of the public towards her.

He highlights that Masaryu is not in school as she allegedly rejected his plan to place her in a religious school. However, he will continue in his attempts to persuade her.

The reports also mention that Masaryu had her statement recorded by Narathiwat Islamic Religious Council over her marriage in July 2018, whereupon they declared the issue as resolved.

Only the fine remains constant

The only fact that remains constant throughout both accounts is the amount in which Abdul was fined: a total of RM1,800 (S$603) by the Gua Musang Lower Syariah Court, for marrying without approval and entering into a polygamous marriage without consent.

