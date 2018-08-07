Chee Soon Juan debunks as “not true” text message with details of opposition coalition manifesto

As you might know, seven opposition political parties in Singapore came together to discuss a possible combined coalition with the aim of forming an alternative government:

They haven’t formally come together, or even signed the drafted resolution they drew up, or even come up with a name for themselves yet, but it seems they’re already victims of misinformation.

Supposed election manifesto

On Tuesday afternoon, Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan shared a screenshot of a Facebook message on his Facebook page, declaring that its contents were not true.

The message, apparently circulated online, claimed to contain the details for the new coalition’s election manifesto.

Here’s what was listed:

GST to be abolished

Withdrawal of CPF from the age of 55

No medical fees and charges for in-patient and out-patient treatment in government hospitals and polyclinics

Persons with disabilities to be given S$1,000 per month until the day they die

Ministers and MPs to have a 50 per cent salary cut

Free food items (amounting to S$300 per month) to be given to needy families

Utilities charges to be reduced by 60 per cent

SDP MPs elected to Parliament to donate 50 per cent of their salary to Community Chest every month

The alleged source of the information was the “new coalition headed by Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Dr Chee Soon Juan”, who supposedly shared these details at a coffee shop in Marsiling.

Here’s the screenshot Chee shared:

“This is not true”

In his post, Chee also urged people to check the SDP Facebook page to verify the authenticity of any “announcement or news’ regarding the SDP or [himself]”:

“If in future you come across any announcement or ‘news’ regarding the SDP or me, please check the SDP or my Facebook to verify its authenticity. If it doesn’t appear here, please disregard it.”

Here’s his Facebook post:

Sian.

Top photo adapted from yourSDP.org.

