Netflix film calling Yakult a “Korean Yogurt Smoothie” triggers Yakult drinkers everywhere

This is unacceptable.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 24, 2018 @ 07:07 pm

While “Crazy Rich Asians” might be getting called out for misrepresentation of culture, perhaps an even bigger culprit might have snuck through.

To “All The Boys I’ve loved Before” is a Netflix film based on a book of the same name.

Here it is.

Image from IMDB

It’s quite a sweet film about a girl who keeps love letters to boys she has a crush on, and then the letters get exposed.

The movie has, much like “Crazy Rich Asians”, received praise for not whitewashing Asian roles.

But there’s one glaring error in the movie.

Korean Yogurt Smoothie

Now about half an hour in, Lara Jean, the main female lead, her sister, Kitty, and her “boyfriend”, Peter Kavinsky, gets in Peter’s car to drive to school.

As they buckle up, Peter spots a beverage in Kitty’s possession, and promptly asks her what it is.

To which Kitty replies:

A Korean yogurt smoothie.

What’s that?

The film doesn’t keep you in suspense for long, with Peter asking Kitty for some of a sip.

And he does.

Screenshots from Netflix

Zoom and enhance!

The little groove in the middle, the glossy cover, the pointlessness of using a straw.

That’s a damn Yakult.

Image from yakult

And it’s not a typo or anything. In fact, we go on to see that Peter bringing over “Korean yoghurt smoothies” ends up becoming a defining part of their relationship.

Image from Esmemes.com (also, MCM is “man crush Monday” FYI)

Also, just for clarification, Yakult was created in Japan.

Yakult lovers unite

The scene set off a firestorm of protest from Yakult lovers.

With this tweet garnering more than 70,000 retweets:

Screenshot via

Things weren’t looking good for Korean yogurt smoothie:

Team Yakult forever.

Top and article screenshots from Netflix

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

