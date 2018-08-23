Bukit Batok Chinese temple built tentage earlier than needed for Muslim prayers on Hari Raya Haji

As the world laps up the glamorous aspects of Singapore this August 2018, nothing beats a story from the heartlands that happens to represent what Singapore truly is.

Advertisement

Multi-religious cooperation by Bukit Batok community

It has been a rainy day for most parts of Singapore on Aug. 22, which was also Hari Raya Haji.

This day marks the end of pilgrimage for Muslims.

Murali Pillai, a Member of Parliament for the Bukit Batok Single Member Constituency, shared on Facebook about how a Chinese temple in his area built a tentage three days ahead of their Saturday event, and proceeded to share the sheltered space with Muslims for their prayers.

Advertisement

Here’s what the post said:

Our Muslim friends celebrate Hari Raya Haji today to mark the completion of Haj (pilgrimage) at Mekkah. About 1000 people are attending the prayers now at Blk 630, Bukit Batok. Very fortunate that Shen Fu Gong Temple, who are due to have 7th moon prayers this Sat,, kindly agreed to build their tentage earlier today. Hence, even though it rained heavily, our Muslim friends were able to complete their prayers. A great example of multi-religious cooperation in Bukit Batok!

A simple gesture that unites Singaporeans

This kind gesture resonated with Singaporeans who pride themselves to be tolerant and multicultural.

Advertisement

Top photo from Murali Pillai Facebook

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🤔💆

What to do for weekend ah? Here are some nice places to chill this week.

🍪🍕🍓

We can’t guarantee that you’ll see chocolate chip cookies, peperoni pizza, or strawberries quite the same way ever again…

💺

Travel Malaysia like a boss with these tips.

😳😛

Our writer “went from apprehensive to really enjoying it”: find out what “it” is.