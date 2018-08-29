fbpx

Ben Davis not called up for S’pore football friendlies against Mauritius & Fiji in Sept. 2018

Not on coach Fandi's 26-man list.

Belmont Lay | August 29, 2018 @ 10:25 pm

Head coach Fandi Ahmad has formed the 26-man Singapore first team against Mauritius and Fiji at the Bishan Stadium on Sept. 7 and 11, 65Sports reported.

However, Fulham player Ben Davis has not been selected.

Fandi’s first games in charge

The two matches will be Fandi’s first games in charge of the national football team.

This was after he was appointed as interim head coach until the end of 2018 by the Football Association of Singapore in May.

Fandi also manages the Young Lions in the Singapore Premier League.

Squad includes uncapped players

Davis’ absence is made conspicuous as Fandi’s first Singapore squad includes five uncapped players.

Three of these five players, Zulfadhmi Suzliman, Zulqarnaen Suzliman and Jacob Mahler, who are all from the Young Lions, have been called up at the senior level for the first time.

Davis, who is turning 18 in November, has missed out on this call-up.

He was included for the games against Taiwan and the Maldives earlier in the year.

The youngest player in the first time is Mahler, who is 18.

Singaporeans playing abroad

The squad includes nine Singaporean players who play football in Malaysia and Thailand.

But not all Singaporean players in foreign leagues have made the cut.

Anders Aplin, who is on loan to Japanese J2 club Matsumoto Yamaga, has not been included.

