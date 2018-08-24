Bangladeshi, 24, gave up university at 18 to work as estate cleaner in Admiralty, S’pore

Here’s a feel-good story to cap off your week.

Cleaner who started working when he was 18

Anik is a 24-year-old site supervisor working in Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC). He came to Singapore from Bangladesh when he was just 18.

According to a Facebook post by Kampung Sembawang, Anik was a teenager and in his first year of university when his Singapore work application was approved.

His uncle had submitted the application on his behalf.

He then flew over to Singapore and started working as a cleaner with his uncle in Admiralty. No reasons were mentioned why Anik chose to stop his university education.

However, Anik did let on that he aims to make enough money in Singapore to return back home and start his own business.

Super helpful to residents

The Facebook post included a couple of stories where Anik went “beyond his call of duty” to help the residents of Admiralty.

This included that one time he helped a man find his bag of dentures in the rubbish chute.

Recalling the incident, Anik laughed it off by saying it could have been a lot harder if the dentures weren’t disposed off in a plastic bag.

According to Anik, such mishaps are not uncommon, but he continues to help the residents.

A week after the dentures incident, a man had also called him up on his phone asking for help.

The resident had accidentally thrown his wallet down the rubbish chute when he was disposing some unwanted items from his house.

Facebook users thank Anik

Here’s a gentle reminder to thank your neighbourhood cleaners the next time you see them.

The original Facebook post and reproduction of the story is below:

🌟24 year-old site supervisor, Anik has been working in Sembawang GRC since he was 18 years old. “I was in my first year of university when my uncle said the work applications he had submitted on my behalf were approved,” he recalled of the unexpected change in his life. Thereafter, he landed in Admiralty, starting out as a cleaner, working alongside his uncle in our 🔴little red dot. Back in May, Admiralty resident Mr Quek’s bag of dentures had accidentally slipped from his hands and dropped into the rubbish chute. He had been able to get ahold of Anik, who speedily came to his assistance that day. Anik remembered using a long pole to toss some trash around and searched for the dentures in the chute. “Luckily they were in a small plastic bag. It would be harder to find it if they weren’t in a bag because it will be harder to find,” he recollected with a laugh. A week after the incident, a man had also called him up on his phone, asking for help. “He was probably cleaning his house for the Hari Raya season. He said he accidentally threw his wallet down the rubbish chute when he was disposing some unwanted items from his house,” Anik disclosed. Such incidents are not rare but he goes beyond his call of duty to aid residents who needed help. One of his future plans include starting a business when he goes back to Bangladesh. He misses his family and hopes he can settle down back in his country by opening a shop, and earning for himself and his family, just like his 2 elder brothers who work in the office. We’re thankful for his hard work in maintaining our estates’ cleanliness & helping hands rendering aid whenever needed. Do drop them an encouragement when you see them around! It’ll certainly make their day!🌞🇸🇬Singapore too!

