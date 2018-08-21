Aung San Suu Kyi in S’pore, to deliver speech at Grand Hyatt

On Aug. 19, Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi landed in Singapore for a four-day working trip.

She will be in Singapore until Tuesday, Aug. 21, at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

She has met with Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, as well as Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) on Aug. 20.

Hosted Myanmar State Counsellor, Aung Sung Suu Kyi, to tea at @LKYSch . She is in Singapore to give the Singapore Lecture. — gct pic.twitter.com/abRzn5OkCq — MParader (@Mparader) August 21, 2018

On Aug. 21, she will meet Lee for lunch, followed by a meeting with President Halimah Yacob at the Istana.

Third visit to Singapore

This visit marks Aung’s third visit to Singapore. Her previous visits were in 2013 and 2016.

In 2016, she was taken to a hawker center for breakfast by Balakrishnan.

An orchid was also named in her honour at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

She is expected to give a speech on Aug. 21, at the Grand Hyatt hotel during the 43rd Singapore Lecture, titled, “Myanmar’s Democratic Transition: Challenges and Way Forward”.

The speech is expected to examine the achievements of the Myanmar civilian government under Aung’s National League for Democracy party.

The speech will also address the Rohingya crisis in Rakhine state.

Additionally, her visit to Goh at the LKYSPP is also part of Myanmar’s interest in sending more of their own officials to study at the institution.

Top image from Mparader Twitter