fbpx

Back
﻿

Aung San Suu Kyi in S’pore, to deliver speech at Grand Hyatt

She is expected to give the speech on August 21.

Matthias Ang | August 21, 2018 @ 02:12 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

On Aug. 19, Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi landed in Singapore for a four-day working trip.

She will be in Singapore until Tuesday, Aug. 21, at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

She has met with Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, as well as Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) on Aug. 20.

Source: Vivian Balakrishnan Facebook

On Aug. 21, she will meet Lee for lunch, followed by a meeting with President Halimah Yacob at the Istana.

Third visit to Singapore

This visit marks Aung’s third visit to Singapore. Her previous visits were in 2013 and 2016.

In 2016, she was taken to a hawker center for breakfast by Balakrishnan.

An orchid was also named in her honour at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Aung San Suu Kyi in S’pore from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, will eat hawker food with Vivian Balakrishnan

She is expected to give a speech on Aug. 21, at the Grand Hyatt hotel during the 43rd Singapore Lecture, titled, “Myanmar’s Democratic Transition: Challenges and Way Forward”.

The speech is expected to examine the achievements of the Myanmar civilian government under Aung’s National League for Democracy party.

The speech will also address the Rohingya crisis in Rakhine state.

Additionally, her visit to Goh at the LKYSPP is also part of Myanmar’s interest in sending more of their own officials to study at the institution.

Top image from Mparader Twitter

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore's WW2 markers will display info in 4 official languages & Japanese, thanks to George Yeo

Lest we forget.

February 24, 02:00 am

Crocodile caught at Lower Seletar Reservoir after almost 10 days, location closed "till further notice"

Crikey.

February 24, 01:17 am

S'pore Democratic Party seeks 300-500 volunteers in general election campaign launch

It begins.

February 23, 08:55 pm

Naked mole rat lookalike rescued along Barker Road turns out to be a baby squirrel

Sadly, a reunion for the baby with its mother was not to be.

February 23, 04:14 pm

I am a young, middle-income, HDB-dwelling S’porean, & I don’t mind paying more income taxes. Here’s why.

Perhaps it is less about competitiveness than it might be about our mindsets as a people, and a little bit of political will.

February 23, 03:07 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close