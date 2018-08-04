S’pore’s most patient creditor provides update on 4-year journey to recover $200 from flaky friend

In case you missed it, we wrote about how one man had spent four years trying to recover $200 he lent a female friend.

His case came to light when he shared on Facebook a series of screenshots detailing his 4-year campaign.

Borrower’s modus operandi

It’s always a pattern. First, she will explain why she was unable to pay (no salary, had to pay other people off first, etc).

Then after arguing back-and-forth on the morality of not honouring a debt, she would appease the man by setting a date some time in a future where she would surely return the money.

Next would be updates on how she is acquiring said money — either via a new job or a loan from her family.

Then when it is time to pay up, she does not.

The cycle repeats.

Update to the man’s test of patience

Following his prior success to get attention of his case on social media, the man had a new update.

This time, he upped the stakes for his debtor by posting her name and a photograph that is supposedly of her.

Also perhaps after being ‘trained’ by her for four years, his bullshit detection skills have improved significantly, calling her poor logic out when she tries to give excuses to postpone payment.

The screenshots

Brace yourselves for more excuses. They will help you identify someone who is unlikely to return you money you loaned them.

And that’s the end of their correspondence.

For the creditor’s point of view, this is more for awareness to prevent people from lending, and potentially not getting back their money, in the future.

Rather than a post to shame or get back at her.

And he’s properly done with her.

Oh no.

*Update*

According to Jer, as of the night of August 23, the money has officially been returned.

Yay.

