 ';

Back

Driver almost U-turns into ofo bicycles lay strewn on Yishun road

Why did the ofo cross the road?

By Fasiha Nazren | June 4, 2018

Events

The Purple Symphony 2018

01 July 2018, -

University Cultural Centre

Upsurge

Bicycle-sharing may have started off as a good initiative. Unfortunately, it has become parasitic.

And that does not come as a surprise, thanks to several negligent bicycle-sharing users like these:

Couple in S’pore dumps oBikes into drain like they are teaching them a lesson

S’pore man finds ofo bicycle saddles, decides to list them for sale on Carousell

ofo bicycles left on the road

On June 4, one Vincent Yong Sheng shared his unpleasant road experience on his Facebook page.

At around 3.05am, Yong was about to make a U-turn at Yishun Avenue 3 when he had to come to a halt after encountering four ofo bicycles in the middle of the road.

Stopped to remove bicycles

After successfully making a U-turn, Yong stopped his car and removed the dockless bicycles off the road, along with the help of another man.

Irresponsible bicycle users are “pests”

As of the time of writing, the post has garnered over 300 shares.

Several Singaporeans were angered by the irresponsible actions that could have endangered some road users, such as motorcyclists.

Some also didn’t forget to thank the two men for taking the initiative to remove the bicycles.

Meanwhile, others weren’t surprised that this incident had to happen in Yishun.

 

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Ex-MOE policy officer explains 3 biggest problems with S’pore’s education system

Possibly the first time we're hearing from someone in the know.

Shareholders voting for Elon Musk to be fired

Shareholders want Tesla to focus on manufacturing and not Twitter fights.

Not the first time bicycles left on the road

While this may have been an unusual experience for Yong, at least two people shared that such unsightly acts have been quite a common occurrence.

via Luo Liang Wei

Temporary ban for poor behaving users

According to the licensing regime implemented in May by the Land Transport Authority, bicycle-sharing operators such as ofo have to apply for a license to operate in public places.

This licensing can last for up to two years.

Under this licensing, operators are required to have a temporary ban on users who repeatedly park the bicycles indiscriminately.

Currently, ofo has a scoring system that is supposed to encourage good behaviour among ofo users.

screenshot via Ofo’s app

If the score is reduced to zero, users are no longer allowed to use the ofo bicycles.

You can read Yong’s full post here:

Top image screenshot from Vincent Yong Sheng’s Facebook page

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Ex-MOE policy officer explains 3 biggest problems with S'pore's education system

Possibly the first time we're hearing from someone in the know.

48 mins

Shareholders voting for Elon Musk to be fired

Shareholders want Tesla to focus on manufacturing and not Twitter fights.

3 hours

Tesla cars selling in S'pore for S$500,000

You can rent one for about S$6,000 a month.

13 hours

M'sia govt secures S$10.1 million in sponsorship so World Cup 2018 is free

Sometimes we just need to admire the Malaysians for their derring-do.

15 hours

M'sia's new finance minister Lim Guan Eng: 'I'll still eat char kway teow by the road'

He will remain working class.

22 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close