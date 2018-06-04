Driver almost U-turns into ofo bicycles lay strewn on Yishun road

Bicycle-sharing may have started off as a good initiative. Unfortunately, it has become parasitic.

Advertisement

And that does not come as a surprise, thanks to several negligent bicycle-sharing users like these:

Advertisement

ofo bicycles left on the road

On June 4, one Vincent Yong Sheng shared his unpleasant road experience on his Facebook page.

At around 3.05am, Yong was about to make a U-turn at Yishun Avenue 3 when he had to come to a halt after encountering four ofo bicycles in the middle of the road.

Stopped to remove bicycles

After successfully making a U-turn, Yong stopped his car and removed the dockless bicycles off the road, along with the help of another man.

Advertisement

Irresponsible bicycle users are “pests”

As of the time of writing, the post has garnered over 300 shares.

Several Singaporeans were angered by the irresponsible actions that could have endangered some road users, such as motorcyclists.

Some also didn’t forget to thank the two men for taking the initiative to remove the bicycles.

Meanwhile, others weren’t surprised that this incident had to happen in Yishun.

Not the first time bicycles left on the road

While this may have been an unusual experience for Yong, at least two people shared that such unsightly acts have been quite a common occurrence.

Advertisement

Temporary ban for poor behaving users

According to the licensing regime implemented in May by the Land Transport Authority, bicycle-sharing operators such as ofo have to apply for a license to operate in public places.

This licensing can last for up to two years.

Under this licensing, operators are required to have a temporary ban on users who repeatedly park the bicycles indiscriminately.

Currently, ofo has a scoring system that is supposed to encourage good behaviour among ofo users.

If the score is reduced to zero, users are no longer allowed to use the ofo bicycles.

You can read Yong’s full post here:

Top image screenshot from Vincent Yong Sheng’s Facebook page