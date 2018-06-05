S’poreans can watch the World Cup for free at 55 community clubs here

Singaporeans wanting to watch the 2018 World Cup for free can now do so at 55 community clubs here.

The People’s Association (PA) will be partnering Singapore Pools, Singtel and Starhub to screen 64 matches ‘live’ at the community clubs for free, making it the third successive time they are doing so.

For the love of football

According to Channel NewsAsia, PA said the screenings would allow football fans to “come together to interact and make friends”.

Pearly Seah, PA’s director of youth and sports said:

We have received so much positive feedback and seen fantastic community spirit at the previous screenings. Although the World Cup only happens once every four years, it unites people regardless of age and race as they cheer on their favourite team.



Mediacorp showing nine matches for free

However, local football fans who want to watch the World Cup in the comfort of their homes can only make do with nine free-to-air matches on okto — five more than in previous years.

The nine matches are (Singapore time):

Opening match: Russia vs Saudi Arabia (June 14, 11pm)

Group match: Argentina vs Iceland (June 16, 9pm)

Group match: Brazil vs Costa Rica (Jun 22, 8pm)

Group match: England vs Panama (June 24, 8pm)

Group match: Denmark vs France (June 26, 10pm)

Group match: South Korea vs Germany (June 27, 10pm)

Semi-final (July 11, 2am)

Semi-final (July 12, 2am)

Final (July 15, 11pm)

World Cup to air for free in M’sia

On the other hand, Malaysia’s national broadcaster Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) will be airing a majority of the 2018 Fifa World Cup live for free for the first time on a free-to-air channel.

The costs are mostly borne by corporate sponsors — the Malaysian government managed to secure RM30 million (~S$10.1 million) in corporate sponsorship — saving Malaysians some RM100 (~S$33.60) that they would otherwise have to fork out to pay TV service providers.

The 2018 price for Singapore is understood to be S$25 million.

For the year 2018, football fans here will have to pay S$112.35 for all broadcast packages, if bought after May 22.

