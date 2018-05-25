 ';

Discovery SEA called out for trying to rally fans to lobby StarHub to keep 11 TV channels

Their exit isn't final, but we all know who the joke will be on in the end.

By Jeanette Tan | 4 hours

Upsurge

If you happen to subscribe to StarHub cable TV, chances are you would have noticed these headlines:

Screenshot via Google search

The gist: StarHub and Discovery can’t agree over a price. StarHub wants Discovery to air their 11 channels on the StarHub cable TV network, but seven of the group of channels will cease transmission on June 30, while the remaining four, pending further negotiation between StarHub and Discovery, will stop showing from end-August 2018.

Some have started to notice alert messages appearing on their channels while watching:

And following disquiet over this change, the telco posted the following announcement to Facebook:

StarHub subscribers get pissed

Naturally, StarHub’s cable TV subscribers were not happy to hear this.

On a Facebook post from StarHub, quite a number of subscribers took to their page to express their unhappiness with the situation.

Some pointed out that it isn’t fair that they can’t terminate their contracts despite the fact that StarHub won’t be giving them what they signed up for:

One asked if the negotiation and potential increase in package prices on Discovery’s side may translate into higher subscription charges for users:

There were also some who compared StarHub’s situation to SingTel’s mioTV, which still offers Discovery’s suite of channels:

#KeepDiscovery

What’s interesting, though, is how Discovery channel was spinning this situation.

Check out their posts on The Learning Channel as well as Discovery SEA’s main page, for instance:

Screenshot via Discovery Channel SEAsia’s Facebook post

And if you clicked through to the URL they added to their Facebook post, it leads to this very fancy website:

Screenshot via keepdiscovery.sg

Complete with call to action buttons that read “Why is this happening?” and “What can I do?”, urging people to call StarHub’s customer service hotline as well as to “make your voice heard” to “let StarHub know you want to #KeepDiscovery”.

And indeed, users commenting on the Discovery Facebook post were suspicious:

To the first guy, Discovery responded in an fascinatingly unabashed manner:

One guy offered this friendly suggestion:

Screenshot via Discovery SEA Facebook post

And one guy decided he would be on nobody’s side:

Screenshot via Discovery SEA Facebook post

Door not fully closed yet

Meanwhile, StarHub has said it will be offering customers free viewing of the following 28 channels from June 11 to July 15:

Animax
AXN
BBC Earth
BBC Lifestyle
BBC World News
Blue Ant Entertainment
Blue Ant Extreme
Bloomberg
CBeebies
Crime + Investigation
CNBC
Comedy Central Asia
Disney Channel
Disney Junior
Disney XD
DIVA
E! Entertainment
FYI
H2
HISTORY
HITS
Lifetime
Love Nature
MTV Asia
Nickelodeon
Nick Jr
Smithsonian Channel and
Sony Channel

A spokesperson for the telco said it is working to add more to this list, which some subscribers have said they already have access to.

Meanwhile, though, we’re told that negotiations continue for all 11 channels, and Discovery’s exit from StarHub’s network isn’t final.

But whichever party is manipulating the situation to their own advantage, the ultimate losers — whether in terms of lost channels or higher fees that may need to be collected from the outcome of the negotiation between the two companies — would most certainly be the cable TV subscribers.

Sad.

Top image adapted from StarHub, Discovery SEA Facebook posts

