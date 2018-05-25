Hawker stall in Queenstown sells fluffy souffle pancakes for S$1.50 each

Here’s a good deal: A stall in Mei Ling Hawker Centre is selling souffle pancakes for just S$1.50 each.

If you’re not familiar with the dessert, souffle pancakes are lighter and fluffier than regular pancakes. Which explains why everyone has been jiggling them on Instagram:

However, they’re also more commonly found in cafes and restaurants for upwards of S$10.

But Sweet Rex is selling them at S$3 for a set of two:

The pancakes are made from scratch and drizzled with chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce.

Additionally, the stall also has cheesecakes and puddings at low prices:

There’s Thai milk tea, chocolate, kopi, ginger and matcha pudding, all at S$2 each.

Cheesecakes go for S$3.80 — that’s about 25 to 50 percent off regular prices.

However, they are only opened on weekends, and sporadically on weekdays. Best to give them a call at 8163 7630 before heading down on weekdays.

Where to go: 159 Mei Chin Road, #02-47, Mei Ling Market & Food Centre, Singapore 140159

When to go: Sat — Sun, 10am to 9pm

