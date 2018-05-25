 ';

Back

Hawker stall in Queenstown sells fluffy souffle pancakes for S$1.50 each

Looks like it's worth a trip.

By Mandy How | 8 mins

Events

Flipside Festival: String Symphony

25 May 2018 - 03 June 2018, -

Esplanade Courtyard Green

Climate Action Carnival

02 June 2018 - 03 June 2018, -

Marina Barrage

The Purple Symphony 2018

01 July 2018, -

University Cultural Centre

Upsurge

Here’s a good deal: A stall in Mei Ling Hawker Centre is selling souffle pancakes for just S$1.50 each.

If you’re not familiar with the dessert, souffle pancakes are lighter and fluffier than regular pancakes. Which explains why everyone has been jiggling them on Instagram:

They’re so FLUFFY!! 🤤🥞🙌 #cafegram #fluffypancakes #harajuku #foodporn

A post shared by Devan Hartsch (@devanthechick) on

However, they’re also more commonly found in cafes and restaurants for upwards of S$10.

But Sweet Rex is selling them at S$3 for a set of two:

The pancakes are made from scratch and drizzled with chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Elon Musk tweets Straits Times back after newspaper tells him to stop whining

How to own the news cycle.

Taxi driver in S’pore surprised he can claim cab fare from Indonesian embassy after dropping helper off

If the passenger is an Indonesian seeking assistance.

👍🏼🥞

A post shared by @ isabelle1104 on

Additionally, the stall also has cheesecakes and puddings at low prices:

There’s Thai milk tea, chocolate, kopi, ginger and matcha pudding, all at S$2 each.

Cheesecakes go for S$3.80 — that’s about 25 to 50 percent off regular prices.

However, they are only opened on weekends, and sporadically on weekdays. Best to give them a call at 8163 7630 before heading down on weekdays.

Where to go: 159 Mei Chin Road, #02-47, Mei Ling Market & Food Centre, Singapore 140159

When to go: Sat — Sun, 10am to 9pm

Top image from @isabelle1104 and @foodiegoh on Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Elon Musk tweets Straits Times back after newspaper tells him to stop whining

How to own the news cycle.

9 hours

Taxi driver in S'pore surprised he can claim cab fare from Indonesian embassy after dropping helper off

If the passenger is an Indonesian seeking assistance.

12 hours

Kim Jong-un wants to stay at the Fullerton Hotel S'pore

And Singapore might pay for it if the US can't or won't.

19 hours

35°C in S'pore on a few days for first 2 weeks of June 2018

Hot and humid.

20 hours

Jurong, Woodlands, Pasir Ris & Sengkang heartland Ramadan bazaars got all the traditional food you need

Places to try if you're sick of Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar.

21 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close