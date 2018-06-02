 ';

35°C in S’pore on a few days for first 2 weeks of June 2018

Hot and humid.

By Belmont Lay | June 2, 2018

How’s the weather like in first two weeks of June 2018?

Warmer and drier weather, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Friday, June 1.

How hot will it get?

The daily temperature for the fortnight is expected to range between 25°C and 34°C on most days, with the possibility of reaching 35°C on a few days.

When will thundery showers happen?

On three to five days in the first half of June. THe short-duration thundery showers are forecast in the late morning and early afternoon.

Will there be rain in the early morning?

Yes, widespread showers with gusty winds are likely in the predawn hours and morning on one to two days.

How much wetter or drier will the first half of June 2018 be?

Rainfall for the first two weeks of June is likely to be below normal.

MSS said:

“The Southwest Monsoon is expected to set in during the first fortnight of June 2018, with the prevailing winds strengthening and blowing predominantly from the southeast or southwest. The Southwest Monsoon season typically lasts till September and is characterised by relatively drier and warmer weather conditions.”

Electricity bills at home is going to go up for sure with the air-conditioner turned on more often.

