S’pore passports stamped wrong date by JB customs exit: June 4, 2018 became Feb. 20, 2018

The whole planet knows that the Singapore passport is the most powerful passport in the world.

Yet, even the most powerful passport cannot prevent customs officers from stamping the wrong dates in it.

Stamped wrongly at JB immigration

And such mistakes do happen more often than Singaporeans realise.

Especially on trips into Malaysia during peak periods.

According to a Facebook post on June 4, 2018, a Singaporean Nabilah Belladonna shared her family’s experience with wrongly stamped passports as they crossed back the Causeway into Singapore after a day trip.

They were driving back to Singapore from Johor Bahru and the exit immigration officer on Malaysia’s side stamped the date Feb. 20, 2018 on all of their passports.

The standard social visit duration is valid for 30 days each time.

Any mistake not pointed out by Singaporeans can culminate in a fine, as it is the responsibility of the passport holder to ensure the correct date stamped.

Noticed error immediately

However, the Singaporean family were in the car when they realised the mistake right after leaving the gantry. As such, they were “unable to make a stop” as this would have caused a “jam at the back”.

Hence, after crossing over to Singapore, they immediately told the Singapore Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer about the error, and was escorted to the ICA office.

The ICA officers subsequently informed them that they had to “go back to the JB immigration checkpoints again to get the date amended”.

Thankfully, despite having to queue up again at the JB checkpoint, they managed to get the stamp amended — which was written over manually with a pen to reflect June 4, 2018.

Because of this error, Nabilah and her family were delayed from 12am to 3am.

Spreading awareness

Nabilah hopes that her Facebook post can drum up some awareness among Singaporeans to check their passports carefully.

“This is just to create awareness to every Singaporeans who is going to JB especially during this period that Hari Raya is around the corner.”

After all, this is not the first time JB immigration has made a mistake.

Previously, in 2017, eight Singapore passports were stamped with the wrong date by JB immigration.

This is her Facebook post:

