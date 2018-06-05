M’sia King agrees to non-Malay Muslim as AG, but no change to bumiputera policy

Malaysia’s Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the Head of State, will not stand in the way of the government’s choice to name Tommy Thomas as the new Attorney-General.

On June 5, newswire Bernama reported that the palace had issued a statement, dated June 4, that the Agong had given his consent to the appointment on the advice of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

The Comptroller of the Royal Household Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said:

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also called on all Malaysians to accept that the appointment of the Attorney-General should not create religious or racial conflict as every Malaysian should be fairly treated regardless of race and religion.”

Wan Ahmad also confirmed that the Palace had consented to the termination of service of the previous Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali.

Opposition

News that Mahathir was considering an ethnic Indian, Christian lawyer to serve as the new Attorney-General was not met with total support from the Malaysian public.

Someone calling himself Pejuang Melayu (Malay warrior) started a petition on iPetitions on June 3, calling for the rejection of Tommy Thomas’s appointment.

As of 11.00 am on June 5, the petition has garnered over 21,000 signatures.

Free Malaysia Today also quoted a “government source” who pointed out other objections to Thomas, including the fact that he previously represented current finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in legal matters, and he did not have a strong command of the Malay language.

Support

But other Malaysians backed Mahathir’s choice for Attorney-General.

Another petition was started on Change.org on June 3, calling for Malaysians to support Thomas’s appointment.

And as of 11.00 am on June 5, the petition has amassed over 33,000 signatures.

When the news broke, Malaysians went online to express their delight.

Malay rights still protected

However, observers who feel that Thomas’s appointment is a move towards ending Malaysia’s bumiputera policy might want to cool their jets.

The Palace’s statement made it clear that despite Thomas’s status as a non-Malay and non-Muslim, he was still expected to support the policies which aim to protect the rights and extend special privileges to the indigenous Malay population of the country.

Wan Ahmad’s statement included the following:

“The appointment would still continue to uphold the special privileges of the Malays and bumiputra as well as Islam as the religion of the Federation.”

Wan Ahmad also added that the Agong had “expressed his disappointment” over “inaccurate and negative” media reports which could threaten peace and harmony in Malaysia. He said:

“His Majesty said that he has an obligation to uphold the Federal Constitution and preserve the special rights of the Malays and Bumiputeras, as well as to protect Islam.”

While the Palace did not specify which media reports it had in mind, outlets such as The Malaysian Insight had claimed that the Agong and “other Malay rulers” wanted Mahathir to appoint another candidate.

But that seems to be water under the bridge now, as Mahathir has got his man.

