Wife of S’porean military man shares what it’s like behind happy faces on social media

Perspective.

By Mandy How | 4 hours

Every career is a walk on the tightrope of work-life balance:

Wife of S’porean teacher shows hidden costs of teaching as her husband exhausted by 9.15pm

And not all hidden costs and the toll it can take on personal relationships are immediately obvious, especially when the only aspects presented on social media are happy grins and fun times.

But in a post titled, “What ya’ll don’t see” on micro-blogging platform Dayre, local entrepreneur Wong Jie Hui (some of you might know her as @missgoob) shares what it’s like to have a husband who’s in the military.

And what it’s like when he’s physically, but not mentally present. Even when they are in the process of preparing for their wedding ceremony and a new house.

Here are some excerpts that Wong wrote, in addition to the fact that they are “truly happy” and she loves her husband no matter what.

What y’all don’t see, is me happily choosing colours and designs of kitchen things, while Ahlao just gives detached nods while uttering “okok” and “this one” because he is answering work calls on the phone.

What y’all don’t see, is me silently shedding tears of helplessness in the cab shared with three other men, with bags stuffed right up to my face, when I read a text from Ahlao saying he might not be able to make it for our pre-wedding shoot that is taking place tomorrow. Next day. In 14 hours.

What y’all don’t see is me overwhelmed with stress and breaking down in the shop alone, and then taking in a deep breath when I’m done, holding my ring and telling myself everything will be alright, and at most I’ll be the superstar of the shoot tmr if I’m the only one.

And then while my tears dry, I eat the potato wheels Ahlao surprised me with from the other day. I tell myself to smile; life is not that bad.

What WE ALL don’t see, and will probably never know, is how hard they train & and how important their roles are, in keeping all of us safe.

And such candour and openness is something we don’t see very often on social media.

You can read her full post on Dayre here.

Top image from PACAF on Flickr

