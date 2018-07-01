McGriddles available all day but back in S’pore for limited time only

McGriddles will be making a comeback to Singapore on June 7.

If you’ve never tried it before, this breakfast item is essentially your McMuffin, but with the muffin replaced by maple-flavoured griddle cakes (which taste like pancakes).

It will be available not only for breakfast, but also lunch and dinner too.

Part of 2018 FIFA World Cup promotion

But the reason the McGriddles are back is because they’re part of the promotional line-up McDonald’s has planned for the 2018 FIFA World Cup event.

Other items include the Chicken Pizza Kicks, Happy Sharing Box, Party McFlurry, and Banana milkshake/ ice-cream, but no one seems very concerned about those for now.

But if you’re wondering, Chicken Pizza Kicks are deep fried chicken balls with pizza sauce.

The important part is this: The McGriddles will only be available for a limited time period.

How limited we’re not sure, but a spokesperson from the fast food chain said that it will be on a while-stocks-last basis.

And if it’s relevant, the the Fifa World Cup ends on July 15.

Better have it while you can.

Top image from @mothershipsg and @stellangsiangyi on Instagram