McGriddles already available in S’pore ahead of June 7, 2018
Can try it once. Or again.
The McDonald’s McGriddles were only supposed to be back in Singapore on June 7, for a limited time period:
McGriddles available all day but back in S’pore for limited time only
However, social media posts have surfaced showing the anticipated breakfast item is already back in stores here two days earlier than announced:
All-day breakfast McGriddles available from today, 5 June (soft-launch date) at all stores and McDelivery even though the official launch date is 7 June pic.twitter.com/R5sGFRKmZH
— Xavier Lur (@xavierlur) June 5, 2018
Welcome Back McGriddles! Already available today!!!!! pic.twitter.com/mEwz82GLok
— Naz (@NazNazzeer) June 5, 2018
MY ONLY COMPLAINT IS THAT AFTER BREAKFAST TIME THERES NO HASH BROWNS 😩😩 other than that the McGriddles 15/10 pic.twitter.com/dz4tMJgRJG
— Ray (@_heyyrayyy) June 5, 2018
They are also available on GrabFood and the McDelivery site:
And in the name of gluttony disguised as journalism, we ordered one for ourselves:
It’s real, guys:
Phew.
Top image from @xavierlur on Twitter and @mothership on Instagram
