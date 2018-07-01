 ';

Back

McGriddles already available in S’pore ahead of June 7, 2018

Can try it once. Or again.

By Mandy How | 5 hours

Events

The Purple Symphony 2018

01 July 2018, -

University Cultural Centre

Upsurge

The McDonald’s McGriddles were only supposed to be back in Singapore on June 7, for a limited time period:

McGriddles available all day but back in S’pore for limited time only

However, social media posts have surfaced showing the anticipated breakfast item is already back in stores here two days earlier than announced:

They are also available on GrabFood and the McDelivery site:

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Trump-Kim Summit to be held at Sentosa’s Capella Hotel

The White House thanks S'pore for its hospitality.

Rosmah said to be carrying S$3,683 Versace bag when she went for questioning

She was right-sizing for the occasion.

And in the name of gluttony disguised as journalism, we ordered one for ourselves:

It’s real, guys:

Phew.

Top image from @xavierlur on Twitter and @mothership on Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Trump-Kim Summit to be held at Sentosa's Capella Hotel

The White House thanks S'pore for its hospitality.

3 hours

Rosmah said to be carrying S$3,683 Versace bag when she went for questioning

She was right-sizing for the occasion.

9 hours

Don Don Donki opening 2nd outlet in 100AM mall, Tanjong Pagar on June 14, 2018, 10am

The store's jingle is now stuck in your head.

10 hours

Do you speak Westernised Chinese? You might already.

Language changes.

11 hours

Signal scrambled so World Cup 2018 on RTM TV 1 not shown in S'pore

Whoever said sports doesn't pay is lying.

11 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close