McGriddles already available in S’pore ahead of June 7, 2018

The McDonald’s McGriddles were only supposed to be back in Singapore on June 7, for a limited time period:

However, social media posts have surfaced showing the anticipated breakfast item is already back in stores here two days earlier than announced:

All-day breakfast McGriddles available from today, 5 June (soft-launch date) at all stores and McDelivery even though the official launch date is 7 June pic.twitter.com/R5sGFRKmZH — Xavier Lur (@xavierlur) June 5, 2018

Welcome Back McGriddles! Already available today!!!!! pic.twitter.com/mEwz82GLok — Naz (@NazNazzeer) June 5, 2018

MY ONLY COMPLAINT IS THAT AFTER BREAKFAST TIME THERES NO HASH BROWNS 😩😩 other than that the McGriddles 15/10 pic.twitter.com/dz4tMJgRJG — Ray (@_heyyrayyy) June 5, 2018

They are also available on GrabFood and the McDelivery site:

And in the name of gluttony disguised as journalism, we ordered one for ourselves:

It’s real, guys:

Phew.

Top image from @xavierlur on Twitter and @mothership on Instagram