Woman tells Malay stall owner off for calling her ‘girl’ instead of ‘woman’, S’poreans can’t relate

It’s 2018 and racism is still prevalent in Singapore.

Unfortunately, one Shawn Koh shared just another racist anecdote that he had recently witnessed at a coffee shop near Tampines Mall via a Facebook post.

“None of your business, she is Malay”

As his post was lengthy, here’s a summary of his experience:

Koh was queuing to get his food from a stall run by a Malay makcik

After paying for his order, the stall owner smiled and said “thank you” to him

She then smiled and said “yes girl?” to a Chinese lady queuing behind Koh

Chinese lady angrily called the stall owner “childish” for calling her a “girl” when she claimed to be a “woman”

In an attempt to stand up for the stall owner, Koh told the Chinese lady off

To which, the Chinese lady exclaimed: “none of your business, she is Malay”

After a while, the stall owner smiled to Koh, as if to tell him to let the matter go

Singaporeans would be happy to be called “girl” instead of “woman”

As of writing, the post has garnered over 4,000 reactions and 2,400 shares.

Some people commented that they will be flattered, and not flabbergasted, if someone were to call them “girl”.

While at least one person shared that they have encountered racism like this too.

Majority of the comments, however, commended Koh for standing up for the Malay stall owner.

“Ashamed” to be ethnically Chinese

Right after the unfortunate incident, Koh said that he felt “ashamed” to be ethnically Chinese.

Especially in current times, he never thought that he would have to save some of the values Singaporeans hold as a multi-racial country.

“If you’ve read till now, I urge you to share this story, not to humiliate that lady or be discouraged. But instead to never take for-granted the fragility of our small island and the peace and friendship we are proud of.”

Here’s the post in full:

