Woman tells Malay stall owner off for calling her ‘girl’ instead of ‘woman’, S’poreans can’t relate
Imagine someone saying 'yes woman, what would you like to order?'
It’s 2018 and racism is still prevalent in Singapore.
Lady’s experience of racism among young children shows it’s still alive & well in S’pore
Unfortunately, one Shawn Koh shared just another racist anecdote that he had recently witnessed at a coffee shop near Tampines Mall via a Facebook post.
“None of your business, she is Malay”
As his post was lengthy, here’s a summary of his experience:
- Koh was queuing to get his food from a stall run by a Malay makcik
- After paying for his order, the stall owner smiled and said “thank you” to him
- She then smiled and said “yes girl?” to a Chinese lady queuing behind Koh
- Chinese lady angrily called the stall owner “childish” for calling her a “girl” when she claimed to be a “woman”
- In an attempt to stand up for the stall owner, Koh told the Chinese lady off
- To which, the Chinese lady exclaimed: “none of your business, she is Malay”
- After a while, the stall owner smiled to Koh, as if to tell him to let the matter go
Singaporeans would be happy to be called “girl” instead of “woman”
As of writing, the post has garnered over 4,000 reactions and 2,400 shares.
Some people commented that they will be flattered, and not flabbergasted, if someone were to call them “girl”.
While at least one person shared that they have encountered racism like this too.
Majority of the comments, however, commended Koh for standing up for the Malay stall owner.
“Ashamed” to be ethnically Chinese
Right after the unfortunate incident, Koh said that he felt “ashamed” to be ethnically Chinese.
Especially in current times, he never thought that he would have to save some of the values Singaporeans hold as a multi-racial country.
“If you’ve read till now, I urge you to share this story, not to humiliate that lady or be discouraged. But instead to never take for-granted the fragility of our small island and the peace and friendship we are proud of.”
Here’s the post in full:
