Japanese event with food, retail, arts, & lifestyle in Suntec from Aug 4-5, 2018

Here’s something to do in August — especially for the people who are crazy about Japan.

Japan Park Singapore — a F&B, retail, arts, and lifestyle event that will allow you to experience all 47 prefectures of Japan — will be in Suntec City from August 4 to 5.

Here’s what you can expect from the event, which will span two halls in the convention centre.

Advertisement

Divided into six zones

The event will be divided into six zones. A quick summary of what each zone will offer:

1) WA-Shiok Gourmet Festa

There will be food and beverages representative of Japan’s prefectures, with an event-exclusive menu prepared by popular restaurants.

Examples are Wagyu Hamburg steaks, black curry, and Shibura Genghis Khan — a rice bowl stacked with lamb shanks, egg and drizzled with a light, home-made sauce.

Advertisement

2) Discover Japan

If you want to visit something other than the usual tourist spots, here’s your chance to talk to local representatives from different prefectures to learn about lesser known places for your next trip there.

Fans of cartoon character Domo-kun will also be glad to know that the mascot will open to hang out at the event.

3) Lifestyle & Technology

Find out more about the latest Japanese tech gadgets and craftsmanship at various booths in this zone.

For instances, visitors will be able to have some hands-on time with technologies from various companies — Sony, for example.

There will also be more from the traditional side of Japan, such as handicrafts and Japanese dances.

Bonus: Live presentations of Japanese tea ceremonies performed by traditional Japanese female entertainers will be available as well.

Advertisement

4) CharaExpo Mini Zone

If you’re a fan of Japanese games and anime, this is the zone for you.

It will feature Bushiroad’s — a Japanese card games and trading cards producer — games and anime such as “BanG Dream!”, “Cardfight! Vanguard”, “Future Card Buddyfight”, and “Love Live School Idol Festival”

This means you will be able participate in mini games and card games, as well as meet the voice actors and artists behind the productions.

Advertisement

5) Kids Sports Zone

In collaboration with Singapore Premiere League football club and Albirex Niigata FC, kids can take part in mini soccer games, and other activities that test their agility, flexibility and sportsmanship.

6) Omakase Stage

Strangely enough (to us, anyway), this zone doesn’t have much to do with food.

Here, it’s about Japan’s traditional arts, culture, and entertainment. Some artists/acts you can expect are:

Nishikawa Ukon, leader of one of the top schools of traditional Japanese dance.

OKAZU, an ink-wash painting artist who collaborated on artwork for Fullmetal Alchemist, Monster Hunter and Sword Art Online.

KUNI-KEN, musical duo that fused rock music elements with the traditional Japanese stringed instrument Shamisen.

Japanese pop musician Yota Towatari.

Prices

Yeah, this event that takes up two halls is not free.

Early bird tickets go on sale from June 16 to Aug 2 at apactix. The prices are:

One-day pass: S$15

Two-day pass: S$25

Early bird tickets include S$5 or S$10 worth of credit that can be used at the event, for the one-day and two-day pass respectively.

Otherwise, normal tickets can be bought at the show for the same price, but without the credits.

Children under 12 enter for free.

Where: Suntec Convention Centre, Halls 403 and 404

When: August 4 — 5, 2018

Advertisement

Top photo adapted from Japan Park Singapore and Deli’s Kitchen Facebook page