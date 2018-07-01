S’pore hotel creates Trump-Kim Burger & Summit Iced Tea

The US-North Korea summit will be held in Singapore on June 12.

With about a week to the summit, many Singaporeans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the leaders.

For one hotel in Singapore, Royal Plaza on Scotts, they have jumped on the hype train with a special F&B offering – A Trump-Kim Burger.

This is the same hotel that created the Obama burger in view of the presidential inauguration in 2009.

Trump-Kim Burger

Created by the chefs at Royal Plaza on Scotts, the Trump-Kim burger is a special addition to the Scotts Lounge menu.

According to a press release, the Trump-Kim burger features a fusion of Korean and American influences – The grilled burger comprises minced chicken and kimchi patty, seaweed, with Korean rice rolls and fries.

The restaurant will also be offering a Summit Iced Tea, a traditional American iced tea infused with Korean flavour honey yuzu.

As an apt commemoration of the June 12 meeting, the price of the burger is S$12++, while the iced tea costs S$6++.

It will be available from June 8 to 15, from 6pm to 10pm.

Other Trump-Kim specials

Other F&B establishments in Singapore are also coming up with special promotions to commemorate the summit.

A Mexican bar in Singapore, Lucha Loco, has created specialty Korean & American tacos.

Another bar, Escobar, has also created a peace summit cocktail, each priced at S$12.60 to commemorate the special date.

Top photo courtesy of Royal Plaza on Scotts.