 ';

Back

S’pore hotel creates Trump-Kim Burger & Summit Iced Tea

It is priced at S$12 and S$6 respectively to commemorate the date.

By Tanya Ong | 7 mins

Events

The Purple Symphony 2018

01 July 2018, -

University Cultural Centre

Upsurge

The US-North Korea summit will be held in Singapore on June 12.

With about a week to the summit, many Singaporeans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the leaders.

For one hotel in Singapore, Royal Plaza on Scotts, they have jumped on the hype train with a special F&B offering – A Trump-Kim Burger.

This is the same hotel that created the Obama burger in view of the presidential inauguration in 2009.

Trump-Kim Burger

Created by the chefs at Royal Plaza on Scotts, the Trump-Kim burger is a special addition to the Scotts Lounge menu.

Photo courtesy of Royal Plaza on Scotts.

According to a press release, the Trump-Kim burger features a fusion of Korean and American influences – The grilled burger comprises minced chicken and kimchi patty, seaweed, with Korean rice rolls and fries.

The restaurant will also be offering a Summit Iced Tea, a traditional American iced tea infused with Korean flavour honey yuzu.

As an apt commemoration of the June 12 meeting, the price of the burger is S$12++, while the iced tea costs S$6++.

It will be available from June 8 to 15, from 6pm to 10pm.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

2nd team of lawyers quit on Najib just before Rosmah meets anti-graft investigators

How you know you are in trouble.

Here’s what M’sia can & cannot do to Middle Rocks under international law

Even if enlarged, artificial islands are not considered real islands.

Other Trump-Kim specials

Other F&B establishments in Singapore are also coming up with special promotions to commemorate the summit.

A Mexican bar in Singapore, Lucha Loco, has created specialty Korean & American tacos.

Photo via Lucha Loco’s Facebook

Another bar, Escobar, has also created a peace summit cocktail, each priced at S$12.60 to commemorate the special date.

Top photo courtesy of Royal Plaza on Scotts.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya knows pi to the 35th decimal place for absolutely no reason at all.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore toddler befriends migrant workers, exchanges gifts of letters and balloons

Quite cute.

June 5, 2018

2nd team of lawyers quit on Najib just before Rosmah meets anti-graft investigators

How you know you are in trouble.

2 hours

Here's what M'sia can & cannot do to Middle Rocks under international law

Even if enlarged, artificial islands are not considered real islands.

4 hours

Han Fook Kwang urges ministers to speak plainly, somehow gets called out for "pandering & populism"

Is this what you get for trying to provide constructive criticism?

5 hours

S'pore police car realises it beat red light, reverses like nothing happened

No one sounded the horn, by the way.

13 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close