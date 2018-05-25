S’pore-KL High Speed Rail might never pay for itself. Or take 70 years to do so.

The cost of building the High Speed Rail is estimated by Malaysia to be upwards of RM110 billion. And there is a chance it may never pay for itself.

Or it will take 70 years to do so.

Advertisement

What will Singapore do?

Therefore, if Singapore were placed in Malaysia’s shoes, Singapore would most likely not have gone ahead with the project in the first place.

This is at least what Singaporean economist Donald Low has asserted in a Facebook post on May 31:

It is one way to understand Malaysia’s position more sympathetically now, instead of just seeing it as a slight or indecision, or even part of the country’s brinkmanship with Singapore.

Advertisement

Perpetual costs of high speed rail

Besides the huge initial capital outlay to build the HSR — equivalent to Singapore building three to four MRT lines at once, there are perpetual running costs associated with maintaining a train system, which can be nicely covered by passenger ticket costs.

But this then renders profit margins low or non-existent.

Moreover, trains are unlike planes, where the construction of an airport will do.

The HSR requires the building of more than 300km of tracks, cutting through the southwest portion of the Malay peninsula and Malaysia will be bearing the brunt of the heavy duty HSR construction work, besides the costs.

Moreover, the HSR’s economic spillover benefits, if any, are anyone’s guess for now, given that the rail line is supposed to be functional at the earliest 2026. By then, things might have changed.

Predicting second-order or third-order effects was never the forte of anyone.

And the geopolitical calculation at the moment is that the HSR is more advantageous to Singapore than Malaysia, as it is an overland link to China’s One Belt One Road initiative.

But never say never.

The terms might change, the outlook might be different in time to come, and this project will literally be back on track again.

Until then.