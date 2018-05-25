 ';

Jurong, Woodlands, Pasir Ris & Sengkang heartland Ramadan bazaars got all the traditional food you need

Places to try if you're sick of Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar.

People are complaining that the Geylang Serai Bazaar has been getting increasingly hipster for everyone’s taste (pun intended).

If you too feel like it’s time to ditch food that may not taste as good as they look, here are some heartland bazaars that have an array of traditional foods that might be up your alley:

1. Selera Ramadan Bazaar @ Jurong

Where: Block 425 Jurong West Avenue 1, Singapore 640425

Opening hours: 11am-10pm, operating until June 13, 2018

Just look at the size of those prawns. This is Laksa Udang Jumbo from Ezan Takoyaki, stall number F16.
Mee Goreng from Ezan Takoyaki, Stall F16.
Kueh Keria.
According to our Muslim colleague, this popiah basah is very popular and tends to sell out fast. It has a turnip/cucumber/carrot salad filling instead of stewed turnip.
Tauhu Telor. Image from The Halal Food Blog.
Goreng Pisang. Image from The Halal Food Blog.
Roti Jala. Image from The Halal Food Blog.

2. Masjid Al-mawaddah Ramadan Bazaar at Sengkang

Where: 151 Compassvale Bow, Singapore 544997 at the Mosque Cafe

Opening hours: 3pm until late, operates until June 10, 2018

Briyani.
An assortment of fried stuff like samosas, curry puffs, and stuffed beancurds.
Kueh Keria.
Mee Rebus.
Air Katira: Flavoured evaporated milk with basil seeds.
Curry puffs.

3. Ramadan Bazaar @ Pasir Ris Blk 105

Where: Blk 105, Pasir Ris Street 12, Singapore 510105

Opening hours: 3.30pm-7pm, operating till June 13, 2018

Booth selling Harum Manis and Curry Puffs.
Booth selling an assortment of Malay dishes. Also included are Lontong Kering, Nasi Sambal Goreng, and Nasi Ambeng.
Mutton and Chicken Dham Briyani.
An assortment of Malay kuehs and cookies.
Malay noodles, including Mee Bakso.

4. Bazar Raya Utara @ Woodlands

Where: Right beside Causeway Point

Opening hours: 10am–11pm, from May 14 to June 12

Via

All images, otherwise stated, were from Facebook

