Jurong, Woodlands, Pasir Ris & Sengkang heartland Ramadan bazaars got all the traditional food you need

People are complaining that the Geylang Serai Bazaar has been getting increasingly hipster for everyone’s taste (pun intended).

Advertisement

If you too feel like it’s time to ditch food that may not taste as good as they look, here are some heartland bazaars that have an array of traditional foods that might be up your alley:

1. Selera Ramadan Bazaar @ Jurong

Where: Block 425 Jurong West Avenue 1, Singapore 640425

Opening hours: 11am-10pm, operating until June 13, 2018

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Masjid Al-mawaddah Ramadan Bazaar at Sengkang

Where: 151 Compassvale Bow, Singapore 544997 at the Mosque Cafe

Opening hours: 3pm until late, operates until June 10, 2018

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Ramadan Bazaar @ Pasir Ris Blk 105

Where: Blk 105, Pasir Ris Street 12, Singapore 510105

Opening hours: 3.30pm-7pm, operating till June 13, 2018

Advertisement

4. Bazar Raya Utara @ Woodlands

Where: Right beside Causeway Point

Opening hours: 10am–11pm, from May 14 to June 12

More Ramadan 2018 articles to whet your appetite:

All images, otherwise stated, were from Facebook