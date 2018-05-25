Jurong, Woodlands, Pasir Ris & Sengkang heartland Ramadan bazaars got all the traditional food you need
Places to try if you're sick of Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar.
People are complaining that the Geylang Serai Bazaar has been getting increasingly hipster for everyone’s taste (pun intended).
If you too feel like it’s time to ditch food that may not taste as good as they look, here are some heartland bazaars that have an array of traditional foods that might be up your alley:
1. Selera Ramadan Bazaar @ Jurong
Where: Block 425 Jurong West Avenue 1, Singapore 640425
Opening hours: 11am-10pm, operating until June 13, 2018
2. Masjid Al-mawaddah Ramadan Bazaar at Sengkang
Where: 151 Compassvale Bow, Singapore 544997 at the Mosque Cafe
Opening hours: 3pm until late, operates until June 10, 2018
3. Ramadan Bazaar @ Pasir Ris Blk 105
Where: Blk 105, Pasir Ris Street 12, Singapore 510105
Opening hours: 3.30pm-7pm, operating till June 13, 2018
4. Bazar Raya Utara @ Woodlands
Where: Right beside Causeway Point
Opening hours: 10am–11pm, from May 14 to June 12
