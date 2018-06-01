Traditional food from Geylang Bazaar transformed into fine-dining dishes by S’porean guys

You might have heard of Instagram account @dabaogram.

For the uninitiated, they are three guys who takeaway hawker food just to give it a makeover:

Advertisement

This time, they’re re-plating food from the Geylang bazaar.

And not just any food item, too. The traditional ones, that everyone has been making a fuss about.

The items they bought were:

Air Katira (a cold pandan drink)

Satay

Roti Kirai (also known as Roti Jala)

Assorted Kueh

Prawn Vadai

Assorted Banana Fritters and Sweet Potato

Here’s how they were turned into fine-dining dishes:

Advertisement

Five dishes for S$20

They spent a total of S$20 on the five dishes you see above.

Another two hours was taken to style and shoot the images.

Before feathers are ruffled over such reinvention, the daobaogram guys are actually doing it to bring the focus back on traditional bazaar food.

Speaking to Mothership, Brian from the trio explained that they found that social media has been giving too much emphasis to the “hipster” food.

Guess that’s us too ¯\_(ツ)_/¯)