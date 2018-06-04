 ';

Dog in S’pore condo allegedly confined to balcony for more than 1 year, poop strewn everywhere

ACRES and AVA have been alerted.

By Mandy How | June 4, 2018

It’s sad — and horrifying on many different levels — when a family doesn’t take care of their pets:

Family allegedly went on holiday & left emaciated dog outside Bedok HDB flat for a week

Of course, this is but one of way too many cases.

Dog’s dismal living conditions

On June 3, a woman wrote a post on ACRES’ (Animal Concerns Research and Education Society) Facebook page about a pet dog who appeared to be abused and neglected:

In case you can’t see the photo:

The dog is lying in a corner of the balcony, the wall behind it a dirty patch of brown.

Faeces is strewn all over the area, with various stains on the floor clearly visible.

An empty dish and basketball can also be seen in the photo, in the immediate vicinity of the faeces — clearly disregarding any concerns of hygiene or sanitation.

The person who posted the photo, Alicia Winifred Cher, didn’t state where this happened, but the apartment the dog is living in is likely to be in a condominium and not an HDB flat.

Allegedly happening for more than a year

According to the Facebook post, the dog has allegedly been out on the balcony regardless the weather.

It allegedly does not go for walks or have playtime, although it is unclear how Cher knows that for sure.

Cher also mentioned that AVA once visited the dog’s owners’ house, but closed the case after deeming the environment to be fit for the dog.

However, she added in the comments that the owner did some cleaning when the AVA inspector came around:

Neighbours tried to reach out

Cher said in another comment later on that neighbours had tried approaching the people living at the house:

AVA and ACRES will follow up

Although the case is not under ACRES’s jurisdiction — ACRES looks chiefly after wild animals — an update on the original post says the organisation has responded and will follow up on it.

Another comment on the post also says the AVA (Agri-food and Veterinary Authority) is aware and looking into the matter:

We have reached out to AVA and ACRES for more information and will update if they reply.

Here’s Cher’s original post:

Top image from Facebook post

