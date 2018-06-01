LTA investigating cause of crack on two lanes on Adam Road that triggered massive jam

On the morning of Friday, June 1, cracks appeared across at least two lanes on Adam Road in the direction of Queensway, before the entrance to the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

This resulted in a massive jam in the area:

A photo of the crack has been circulating on social media and WhatsApp:

Lanes re-opened, LTA investigating cause

In response to queries from Mothership, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) confirmed that they discovered cracks along a stretch of Adam Road towards Queensway, after the MacRitchie Flyover, at 8am on Friday.

According to the spokesperson, two out of four lanes were immediately closed to facilitate repairs.

And thankfully, by 9:55am, all lanes were re-opened to public and the roads were deemed safe.

A photo of the repaired lanes, provided by LTA:

This is their statement in full:

“At about 8am this morning, the Land Transport Authority discovered cracks along a stretch of Adam Road towards Queensway after the MacRitchie Flyover. Two out of four lanes were immediately closed to facilitate repairs. All lanes have since been re-opened to public at about 955am after we ascertained that the road is safe for use. LTA is also investigating the cause of the cracks. We thank motorists for their patience.”

Top image adapted from WhatsApp/LTA