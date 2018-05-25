World’s cheapest airlines: Singapore Airlines cheaper than Scoot, SilkAir?

Travel planning website Rome2rio has compiled a list of the world’s cheapest airlines, and some of the findings may surprise you.

The data was derived from analysing millions of economy-class airfares displayed by Rome2rio in January and February 2018.

According to the list, the five cheapest airlines can be found in Asia-Pacific, and comprises mainly of low-cost carriers.

Abu-Dhabi based airline Etihad Airways bucks the trend here, being the only full-service airline to be among the five cheapest airlines in the world.

Cheapest flights

Tigerair Australia is the overall winner, with a cost of US$0.06/km. The airline operates only domestic routes within Australia, though it previously operated flights to Bali as well.

However, looking only at international flights, the rankings shift a little. AirAsia X, the long-haul sister airline of AirAsia reigns supreme with a cost of US$0.07/km.

A reason for its cheap fares is its impressive aircraft utilisation, which refers to the average number of hours during each 24-hour period that an aircraft is actually in flight.

In Nov 2017, the carrier boasted an average aircraft utilisation of 17 hours per day, far higher than most other airlines. Since aircraft cannot make profits when planes are idle, a high aircraft utilisation is vital to any airline that wishes to keep the cost of tickets low.

Scoot dethroned

Singapore Airlines (SIA) ranks favourably, with a cost of only US$0.11/km.

On the other hand, despite being crowned the cheapest airline in the world in 2016, Scoot is actually more expensive than SIA, with a cost of US$0.12/km.

Regional airline SilkAir, fared the worst, coming in at a dismal US$0.21/km. The airline has not been doing as well as the rest of the SIA family, and has already been slated for integration into the parent airline.

Scoot’s fall can be attributed to several reasons. Firstly, it recently merged with Tigerair, and it may still be working on a cohesive business model. Tigerair’s routes were taken over by Scoot, and the combined flight routes may not have been fully optimised yet.

Another possibility is that compared to other low-cost carriers, Scoot does not have a uniform fleet.

While the bulk of the original Scoot fleet consists of the Boeing 787, it had to take over Tigerair’s fleet of Airbus Airbus A319s and A320s after the merger.

A fleet that consists of a single aircraft type brings about huge cost savings, as pilots, flight attendants and engineers do not require extensive retraining, and aircraft maintenance is also simplified.

For example, AirAsia only utilises the Airbus A320 and A320neo. Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline, utilises only one model of aircraft across its 456-strong fleet: the Boeing 737-800. Both airlines were cheaper than Scoot in this year’s rankings.

It is clear that having a uniform fleet plays a part in keeping costs low, though there are other factors that can affect per km cost, such as routes flown, local salary and fuel costs, ancillary revenue and airport landing fees.

Low-cost carriers not necessarily cheaper

A common assumption is that low-cost carriers are definitely cheaper than full-service carriers.

However, looking broadly at the rankings, this may not always be the case. Although familiar low-cost airlines such as Jetstar and AirAsia are comfortably in the top 50, many full-service airlines are in fact cheaper.

The Australian national carrier Qantas and Doha-based Qatar Airways are both higher in the rankings than Jetstar, while SIA and Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific are ranked more favourably than AirAsia.

While low-cost carriers provide cheaper fares by reducing costs, most full-service carriers that rank highly on the list do so by operating ultra-long haul routes. From the data provided, it is evident that the further a passenger travels, the more efficient the investment.

Many of the world’s longest routes are currently operated by such airlines, and SIA has already made plans to revive some of its longest routes.

However, it has to be said that the analysis is not meant to be a definitive statement on pricing trends, nor is it meant to provide a conclusive ranking for airlines.

Still, this study suggests that it is important for travellers to compare prices in order to get the best deal for their flights.

Perhaps it is time to whip out a calculator and do some quick math before your next holiday.