S’porean father, 47, seeking liver donor after fighting leukaemia
Some selfless netizens have offered to donate.
Gan Beng Seng is a 47-year-old man living in Singapore. The father of two fought leukaemia for three years, and underwent a bone marrow transplant.
Sadly, Gan was hospitalised on May 23, 2018, after suffering from an acute liver failure.
He is currently in need of a suitable liver donor.
Wife urgently appeals for liver donors
On May 24, 2018, Gan’s wife, known as Amy, took to Facebook to appeal for a liver donor.
She created a Facebook page called “Appeal for liver donation for Gan Beng Seng,” and wrote two posts — one in English and one in Chinese.
According to her, Gan’s liver had collapsed suddenly, and “is in urgent need for a liver donor.”
She added that they have two sons.
Donor requirements
Amy listed some donor requirements and requested for any interested parties to reach out to her via the Facebook page.
Potential donors should be:
- 21 to 50 years old
- Medically fit
- Blood type B+ or O+
- Not a carrier of Hepatitis
This is her English post:
In case you can’t see:
I am wife of Gan Beng Seng. We are living in Singapore. Beng Seng is suffering from acute liver failure and is in urgent need for a liver donor. The donor has to be 21-60 years old, medically fit and with the blood type B+ or O+. Hoping that you are willing to help a loving father with 2 young children. Please share this on your page and spread the word. I am forever grateful and thankful for your kindness. Please contact me at this facebook page if you are willing to help.
At time of writing the post has gathered more than 4,400 shares.
May 28: Still no suitable match
Since Amy’s first post on May 24, several kind netizens have commented on the post, selflessly offering to donate their liver.
They have gotten in touch her wife separately.
On May 28, Gan’s wife updated with another post thanking everyone who has showed up as potential donors.
Unfortunately, they still have not found a good match:
“I sincerely thank those kind potential donors who came forward after my first appeal. Unfortunately, based on the hospital screening, we still have not found a good donor match.”
Amy emphasises that Gan is in very critical condition and the only solution is a liver transplant.
Dear friends,
I sincerely thank those kind potential donors who came forward after my first appeal. Unfortunately, based on the hospital screening, we still have not found a good donor match.
Both Beng Seng and I are terribly desperate at this junction of our life. Time is not on our side. His condition is very critical and liver transplant is the only solution. May I plead for more kind souls to please come forward to help my husband. You are not just saving a life, you are saving a family. We will be eternally grateful to you.
Liver donor requirements –
weight : 60kg to 80kg
age : 21 to 50
blood group : B+ or O+
General Health:
1)no hepatitis carrier
2)no other medical conditions
Please contact Ron @ 96646271
Friends also appealing on social media
Friends of Gan are also spreading the word via social media.
A secondary school mate of Gan wrote in an Instagram post that they graduated from River Valley High School 31 years ago.
She said that this “is the second hardest blow in his life” after being diagnosed with leukaemia and undergoing a bone marrow transplant.
As Gan is on the waiting list for a deceased donor, his schoolmates have come together to appeal for a living liver donor:
APPEAL FOR LIVER LIVING DONORS IN SINGAPORE 🇸🇬 & MALAYSIA 🇲🇾 Beng Seng and I graduated from River Valley High School 31 years ago. About a week ago, Beng Seng is diagnosed with acute liver failure, and he is only 47-year old. His only recourse is a liver transplant. He is also on the national waiting list for a liver from a deceased donor. However the wait for a suitable deceased donor is highly unpredictable, and his condition is deteriorating fast the last two days. Time is running out for this loving husband and father, and our dear friend. This is the second hardest blow in his life. 3 years, he was diagnosed with leukaemia and had undergone a bone marrow transplant. Our schoolmates have all come together to appeal for a living liver donor across all social media and newspapers. Many relatives, friends and members of the public have come forward for testings. Beng Seng’s 17-year old son has been confirmed to be an unsuitable donor by the hospital. As of now, we are still unable to find a suitable match. If you are willing to come forward to help, please call Ron Tan @idre.rontan at +65 96646271 for a preliminary verification. We are looking for a suitable match with B+ or O+ blood group between 21 to 50 years weighing from 60 to 80kg, healthy with no other major health conditions as such hepatitis, history of malignant cancer, high blood pressure. Your help is greatly appreciated by all of us. 感激这几天来医院做检测的亲戚朋友和素未谋面的善心人士，谢谢你们的义不容辞。在跟时间赛跑了，可是目前还没有找到适合的肝脏，这让我和家人感到很彷徨、很无助。。。我想再次恳求符合条件的读者前来检测。你的此恩此德我和家人会一辈子感激你的。。。 适宜捐肝者年龄介于21-50岁，血型B+或者O+，体重介于60-80公斤，身体健壮，不是肝炎带菌患者，也无其他病症。如果您愿意协助我们，请联系 96646271 #helpbengseng #sg
Another also posted on Instagram on behalf of her mother, who is a friend of Gan’s.
The latter urged people to come forward despite “the many reasons why one would not even consider donating”:
Liver transplants
Common causes of liver failure include hepatitis B, cirrhosis, cancer and autoimmune disease.
Liver failure can result in a range of life-threatening conditions, and a transplant can help a patient regain their health.
The donated liver can come from either a deceased or living donor.
In deceased liver donation, the organ is retrieved from organ donors under the Human Organ Transplant Act, which allows for organs to be donated in the event of death.
All Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents above the age of 21 and above, and who and are not mentally disordered, are included under the HOTA unless they have opted out.
Anyone can also volunteer to be a living organ donor as long as they are above 21 years of age and fulfil the necessary requirements.
Despite these avenues, hundreds of people are still waiting for a suitable organ to become available.
Top photo from Appeal For Liver Donation For Gan Beng Seng.
