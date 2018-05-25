S’porean father, 47, seeking liver donor after fighting leukaemia

Gan Beng Seng is a 47-year-old man living in Singapore. The father of two fought leukaemia for three years, and underwent a bone marrow transplant.

Sadly, Gan was hospitalised on May 23, 2018, after suffering from an acute liver failure.

He is currently in need of a suitable liver donor.

Wife urgently appeals for liver donors

On May 24, 2018, Gan’s wife, known as Amy, took to Facebook to appeal for a liver donor.

She created a Facebook page called “Appeal for liver donation for Gan Beng Seng,” and wrote two posts — one in English and one in Chinese.

According to her, Gan’s liver had collapsed suddenly, and “is in urgent need for a liver donor.”

She added that they have two sons.

Donor requirements

Amy listed some donor requirements and requested for any interested parties to reach out to her via the Facebook page.

Potential donors should be:

21 to 50 years old

Medically fit

Blood type B+ or O+

Not a carrier of Hepatitis

This is her English post:

In case you can’t see:

I am wife of Gan Beng Seng. We are living in Singapore. Beng Seng is suffering from acute liver failure and is in urgent need for a liver donor. The donor has to be 21-60 years old, medically fit and with the blood type B+ or O+. Hoping that you are willing to help a loving father with 2 young children. Please share this on your page and spread the word. I am forever grateful and thankful for your kindness. Please contact me at this facebook page if you are willing to help.

At time of writing the post has gathered more than 4,400 shares.

May 28: Still no suitable match

Since Amy’s first post on May 24, several kind netizens have commented on the post, selflessly offering to donate their liver.

They have gotten in touch her wife separately.

On May 28, Gan’s wife updated with another post thanking everyone who has showed up as potential donors.

Unfortunately, they still have not found a good match:

“I sincerely thank those kind potential donors who came forward after my first appeal. Unfortunately, based on the hospital screening, we still have not found a good donor match.”

Amy emphasises that Gan is in very critical condition and the only solution is a liver transplant.

Dear friends, I sincerely thank those kind potential donors who came forward after my first appeal. Unfortunately, based on the hospital screening, we still have not found a good donor match. Both Beng Seng and I are terribly desperate at this junction of our life. Time is not on our side. His condition is very critical and liver transplant is the only solution. May I plead for more kind souls to please come forward to help my husband. You are not just saving a life, you are saving a family. We will be eternally grateful to you. Liver donor requirements –

weight : 60kg to 80kg

age : 21 to 50

blood group : B+ or O+

General Health:

1)no hepatitis carrier

2)no other medical conditions Please contact Ron @ 96646271

Friends also appealing on social media

Friends of Gan are also spreading the word via social media.

A secondary school mate of Gan wrote in an Instagram post that they graduated from River Valley High School 31 years ago.

She said that this “is the second hardest blow in his life” after being diagnosed with leukaemia and undergoing a bone marrow transplant.

As Gan is on the waiting list for a deceased donor, his schoolmates have come together to appeal for a living liver donor:

Another also posted on Instagram on behalf of her mother, who is a friend of Gan’s.

The latter urged people to come forward despite “the many reasons why one would not even consider donating”:

Liver transplants

Common causes of liver failure include hepatitis B, cirrhosis, cancer and autoimmune disease.

Liver failure can result in a range of life-threatening conditions, and a transplant can help a patient regain their health.

The donated liver can come from either a deceased or living donor.

In deceased liver donation, the organ is retrieved from organ donors under the Human Organ Transplant Act, which allows for organs to be donated in the event of death.

All Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents above the age of 21 and above, and who and are not mentally disordered, are included under the HOTA unless they have opted out.

Anyone can also volunteer to be a living organ donor as long as they are above 21 years of age and fulfil the necessary requirements.

Despite these avenues, hundreds of people are still waiting for a suitable organ to become available.

Top photo from Appeal For Liver Donation For Gan Beng Seng.

