S’poreans in S’pore more satisfied with quality of life but less satisfied with democratic rights: Survey

A survey conducted by two National University of Singapore (NUS) academics over 2016 and 2017 found Singaporeans were more satisfied with quality of life in Singapore in general, while also less satisfied with other aspects in particular.

This set of conflicting survey findings were unveiled on Thursday, May 31 at NUS’ Shaw Foundation Alumni House.

It is part of a book launch for Happiness, Wellbeing and Society – What matters for Singaporeans by its Business School associate professors Siok Kuan Tambyah and Tan Soo Jiuan.

Details about the survey

The 2016/17 survey is the fifth in a series of studies. The previous ones were conducted in 1996, 2001, 2006 and 2011.

A total of 1,503 Singaporean respondents — aged 15 years old and above — across a nationally-representative sample participated in the survey from October 2016 to February 2017.

What were Singaporeans least satisfied with

The survey found that Singaporeans, on average, were least satisfied with their overall quality of life at a personal level in 2016, compared with the surveys in previous years.

Out of 15 choices, Singaporeans were least satisfied with

• household income

• studies (for students),

• level of education attained,

• jobs (for working adults) and

• standard of living.

What were Singaporeans most satisfied with

On the other hand, Singaporeans were most satisfied with

• interpersonal relationships, including those with their children, parents and siblings

Singaporeans were, however, slightly more satisfied with the overall quality of life in Singapore.

What were Singaporeans least satisfied about living in Singapore

Out of 25 aspects about living in the country, Singaporeans were least satisfied with

• affordability of cars

• followed by affordability of properties,

• cost of living,

• ratio of locals to foreigners, and

• affordability of healthcare.

What were Singaporeans most satisfied about living in Singapore

Singaporeans were the most satisfied with

• the level of safety and security in Singapore,

• availability of public services,

• quality of law enforcement and education,

• the convenience of public transport, and

• quality of infrastructure.

What did the survey interpret Singaporeans to feel

The survey found that Singaporeans generally were

• less happy,

• enjoyed life less, and

• felt a decreased sense of achievement, compared with the findings in 2011.

How Singaporeans feel about democratic rights

Compared with the 2011 findings, Singaporeans were not as satisfied in six areas of democratic rights surveyed including

• the right to vote, and

• to gather and demonstrate.

Ranked lowest were

• the right to criticise the government and

• freedom of speech, especially among singles with medium levels of education aged 25 to 35 years old.

No fun in Singapore the last 20 years

The authors of the survey also found that the one thing that remained constant was the lack of fun, enjoyment and excitement in Singapore over the last 20 years.

One of authors, Tan, asked if Singaporeans do not place as high a value on fun, enjoyment and excitement, because all the while they are busy looking after their livelihood and does this mean that Singapore has remained as boring as before.

The survey was funded by NUS.

H/T Yahoo