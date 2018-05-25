 ';

S’pore drivers protest GrabHitch 10% “platform” fee

Grab says it needs to be "sustainable".

By Joshua Lee

Upsurge

GrabHitch drivers will have to start paying a 10 per cent “platform fee” from June 1. This will be deducted from fares earned from all GrabHitch rides.

Since its launch in 2015, GrabHitch drivers did not need to pay Grab to use its platform for carpooling services. GrabHitch drivers got to keep all the money earned from carpooling.

In contrast, GrabCar and GrabTaxi drivers have to pay up to 20 per cent in commission to Grab.

According to Grab’s FAQ on GrabHitch, the fee will go into “covering [its] operating costs and investing in various initiatives and product enhancements”.

In an email to GrabHitch drivers, Grab stated the implementation of the “platform fee” is meant to keep its next wave of development “sustainable”.

GrabHitch drivers will also start receiving a weekly statement detailing the fares they are paid, incentives received, and platform fees paid: 

Drivers respond:

Some took a realistic stance about it, but these were in the minority.

A number of drivers protested (understandably) the 10 per cent platform fee, with some suggesting that Grab should also impose a penalty fee for errant riders as well.

Others warned that this fee is only a harbinger of higher administrative fees in the future.

RydeX, another carpooling app in Singapore, charges 3 per cent commission on carpooling fares and 10 per cent on private-hire services – lower than Grab’s.

It remains therefore to be seen if more GrabHitch drivers will be moving over to Ryde, and if so, what moves Grab will make next.

 

Top images via Grab and Facebook. 

