S’poreans react to Mahathir’s comment about S’pore needing to change govt

Many of them think the comment was made with ill intentions for S'pore.

By Kayla Wong | 47 mins

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad recently gave a cheeky comment about Singaporeans in an interview with Financial Times.

S’poreans tired of having same govt & party too, cheeky Mahathir tells Financial Times

If you don’t already know, this is what he said:

“I think the people of Singapore, like the people in Malaysia, must be tired of having the same government, the same party since independence.” 

Singaporeans respond

The comment did not sit well with many Singaporeans, or at least those who bothered to respond to Mahathir’s comments with their own.

The majority of them expressed their anger at the idea that a foreigner is commenting on what Singaporeans should or should not do.

They might also be remembering the less-than-friendly things Mahathir said about Singapore in the past.

S’pore-M’sia relations during 1981 to 2003 Mahathir era were testy

Here are some of their comments.

Mind your own business

S’pore’s well-being = a particular political party in power? 

Any negative comment about S’pore must be because he’s ‘jealous’ of us

Going off-track & getting personal

Story continues below

However, some netizens agreed with him, albeit it was just the minority.

And then there’s this particular way of seeing things:

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Top image and screenshots via Mothership/FB

 

