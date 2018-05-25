S’poreans react to Mahathir’s comment about S’pore needing to change govt

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad recently gave a cheeky comment about Singaporeans in an interview with Financial Times.

If you don’t already know, this is what he said:

“I think the people of Singapore, like the people in Malaysia, must be tired of having the same government, the same party since independence.”

Singaporeans respond

The comment did not sit well with many Singaporeans, or at least those who bothered to respond to Mahathir’s comments with their own.

The majority of them expressed their anger at the idea that a foreigner is commenting on what Singaporeans should or should not do.

They might also be remembering the less-than-friendly things Mahathir said about Singapore in the past.

Here are some of their comments.

Mind your own business

S’pore’s well-being = a particular political party in power?

Any negative comment about S’pore must be because he’s ‘jealous’ of us

Going off-track & getting personal

However, some netizens agreed with him, albeit it was just the minority.

And then there’s this particular way of seeing things:

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Top image and screenshots via Mothership/FB

