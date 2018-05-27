How to make flying S’pore Airlines Suites a reality for low SES S’poreans

Chances are, by now you would have heard about the super luxurious Singapore Airlines Suites:

Which they also plugged in this admittedly-curious mall campaign:

Now, we’re not saying SQ’s suites aren’t a big deal. Introduced in 2007, they were the first in the world to feature an enclosed space and a double bed.

Even if there was at least one report that the newly-redesigned Suites fell short of their super-premium customers’ expectations in terms of privacy and noise — some of these issues the airline has said it has sorted, though.

And we also did say it’s pretty much for the super-high SES among airline passengers as a whole, but at the same time, if you really, really wanted to, a person of slightly lower SES level (like yourself, perhaps) can of course make it happen — and not necessarily by forking out five-figure sums.

With airline miles, of course, so here are four entry-level mile collection hacks you can follow:

1) Actually flying

The most direct, but perhaps not the most efficient way, is to actually sit down on a plane and fly.

You can earn miles by flying with Singapore Airlines (SQ), its regional subsidiary SilkAir, and any of its 27 fellow airlines under the Star Alliance, which includes familiar airlines like Eva Air and Thai Airways.

The amount of miles you earn depends on the airline and the fare class of your ticket.

On SQ, for example, you earn a minimum of 50 per cent of the distance travelled, so a round-trip to Frankfurt from Singapore will earn you 6,380 miles (12,760 miles x 0.5).

2) Spending with credit cards

However, earning miles through the application and use of credit cards can be much more fruitful, assuming you are financially prudent.

One major source of miles is the sign-up bonuses on credit cards. The basic idea is that you have to spend a certain amount of money within the first few months of opening the card, and if you do so successfully, you earn a big chunk of miles.

For example, you can earn 15,200 miles upon spending S$2,000 in the first three months of opening the American Express Singapore Airlines Krisflyer Credit Card.

3) Bonus categories

Apart from simply spending on your miles-accumulating credit cards, one way to really accelerate your mile earning that way is to carefully spend on bonus categories.

Rather than earning a measly one mile per dollar spent, there are many cards with lucrative bonus categories.

Here are some examples:

UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card 4 miles per dollar spent on online shopping and entertainment

4 miles per dollar on all contactless transactions (e.g. Visa payWave, Apple Pay) DBS Altitude Card 3 miles per dollar on all online flight and hotel transactions

2 miles per dollar on foreign currency spending

1.2 miles per dollar on other local spend

4) Buying stuff on Krisflyer Spree

You can earn extra miles while shopping online if your merchant is part of Krisflyer Spree, which is SQ’s online shopping portal.

Here are the steps:

Log in with your Krisflyer account. Click on the merchant that you wish to purchase from. The amount of miles you will earn for each merchant will be stated. For example, you can earn 26 Krisflyer miles per 10 USD spent on ASOS. You will be linked to the merchant’s website, where you carry out your shopping as per normal.

The miles will post automatically to your Krisflyer account within 90 days. Remember, you still earn miles based on credit card spend, so these are essentially extra miles you can earn for little extra effort.

There are many more miles-earning opportunities out there, but these are the easiest and require the least effort.

So now you’ve got all those miles. How many will get you SQ’s Suites?

Currently, there are three destinations from Singapore that feature SQ’s new Suites: Sydney, London and Hong Kong.

SQ has two award categories, which are summed up below:

Saver: cost less miles, but have less availability

Standard: cost more miles, but more availability

A saver award on waitlist to Sydney costs 80,000 miles. This means that there is no availability right now, but you can express interest in the seat, and you will get to redeem it for your miles if SQ releases more availability in the future. Unfortunately, this means that you aren’t guaranteed to get it; you’ll only be on a waitlist.

If you are willing to pay for a standard award, you can pay an eye-watering 150,000 miles for a one-way ticket to Sydney, as there are a few dates where tickets are instantly available.

If you simply want the Suites experience for the cheapest price, your best bet is to redeem a saver one-way ticket to Hong Kong for 37,500 miles — but the three-hour flight might not be enough for you to thoroughly enjoy it.

Otherwise, Economy works too.

Normally, most miles enthusiasts will say economy class redemptions are a waste, because you can get more value for redeeming premium seats instead.

After all, for 230,000 miles you can fly round-trip to London in Suites, which costs around S$15,000.

A similar economy round-trip will cost 76,000 miles, and if you paid cash, only a little over S$1,000. Depending on when you buy and fly, of course.

However, since most Suites flights have little availability and simply cost too many miles, economy is a very good alternative for the otherwise low-SES aspiring SQ traveller.

In addition, SQ has recently introduced a new programme that gives discounts off flights you redeem with KrisFlyer miles.

This means that a round-trip to Bali, for example, costs only 10,500 miles, instead of the usual 15,000 miles. A round-trip to Sydney will cost only 39,200 miles, instead of the usual 56,000 miles.

This means that if you redeem a saver round-trip ticket to Sydney in Suites, you can actually fly there four times in economy instead (or you could bring three friends along).

If you wish to redeem a standard round-trip ticket, it will cost you 300,000 miles (ouch). Think of how many economy flights that translates to!

In case you’re reading all this and thinking that clocking in enough miles to get a free flight is out of your reach — never mind earning enough for Suites — that isn’t necessarily true. As long as you have a salaried job, can get a good credit card that chalks up miles, and are a good paymaster, miles are the best way to turn your travel dreams into reality.

