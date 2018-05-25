RM114 million cash seized from Najib-link residences

Malaysia police have finally finished counting the money.

A total of about RM114 million (S$38.3 million) worth of cash have been found in 35 bags seized from residential premises linked to former prime minister Najib Razak.

Press conference to announce amount

This is according to Amar Singh, head of Malaysia’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), on Friday, May 25, at a press conference.

Another 37 bags contained jewellery and watches. But the value of these goods have not been calculated yet as their authenticity need to be verified and valued.

Singh said the cash was found in 26 currencies and was seized in raids on May 18 under anti-money laundering laws.

Three apartments were raided in Pavilion Residences in Kuala Lumpur and the police seized 284 boxes containing jewellery, designer handbags, shoes, watches and cash.

Najib’s children

“Najib’s son and daughter were living in the apartments, while a third apartment was unoccupied,” said Singh.

A total of 22 bank officers counted the cash from May 21 to 23 with the help of 11 counting machines.

The majority of the officers are from the country’s central bank and another officer is from Bank Islam Malaysia.

